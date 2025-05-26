Bears Insider: Ben Johnson Has Already Laid Down the Law on DJ Moore

There’s a new sheriff in town for the Chicago Bears, and he’s already laying down the law.

When the Bears hired Ben Johnson to take the reins as the 19th head coach in franchise history, they were hoping the former Detroit Lions OC would bring both offensive acumen and a renewed sense of discipline to the team. According to insider longtime Bears insider Jeff Hughes of Sports Mockery, that’s exactly what’s happening, and one example can be found in Johnson’s interactions with top wide receiver DJ Moore.

“Overwhelmingly positive view of him in the building right now,” Hughes said about Moore. “However, nobody likes what they saw on the field from him last year. … Running to the sidelines and belittling his rookie quarterback to other players, that’s just not a good look. … If you’re gonna be a leader, that can’t be the way you behave.”

Hughes says Johnson isn’t having it.

“I think Ben has gone in there and been very hard on him,” Hughes added. “He told him, ‘This is what we expect out of you, and if you don’t deliver it, we have no problem moving on.'”

Moore’s 1st Season With Bears Went Extremely Well

In his first season with the Bears in 2023, Moore had career highs in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364) and touchdowns (8), accounting for nearly 40% of the team’s receiving yards that year. Recognizing his value, the Bears secured Moore’s services through 2029 with a four-year, $110 million extension. The deal, which included $82.6 million guaranteed, remains the biggest contract in franchise history.

But in 2024, Moore was slow to get going. He had just 371 yards and three TDs over his first eight games. He played better towards the end of the season, finishing with 98 catches for 966 yards and six touchdowns, but he averaged a career-low 9.9 yards per catch.

His lack of chemistry with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was evident, contrasting with Moore’s previous connection with Justin Fields. But there were other issues, too, like Moore’s much-discussed decision to walk off the field as Williams struggled to find an open receiver.

Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, Moore walked off the field mid-play, sparking controversy. You can check out the play above. He later explained that he had rolled his ankle while adjusting to Williams’ scramble, and his momentum carried him out of bounds.

Still, it was a head-scratching moment for Moore, who was also named a team captain.

This Isn’t the 1st Time We’ve Heard About Ben Johnson Sending a Warning to DJ Moore

Immediately after getting hired, Johnson emphasized accountability, and made his expectations clear from the outset. The new Bears HC also specifically addressed Moore, acknowledging the veteran wideout’s talent, but emphasizing the need to see full commitment from his players.

In a February 25 conversation on ESPN 1000’s “Waddle & Silvy,” Johnson praised Moore’s skill set before noting the WR had better plan on being a solid blocker.

“He knows he better be blocking as well,” Johnson said. “Because no block, no rock.”

Under Johnson, the Bears are hoping to find true and consistent offensive relevance for the first time. Moore could and should be a huge part of that renaissance if it happens — but adapting to the new rules in Halas Hall will be crucial.