Ben Johnson Makes Feelings Clear on Former Bears Defender After Falcons Trade

The Chicago Bears made a significant decision in the offseason, trading defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons in a move that has already sparked plenty of discussion.

While the deal gave Dexter an opportunity to start a new chapter with another team, it also raised questions about whether the Bears received enough in return for a young defensive lineman who is already blossoming into a premier defensive lineman.

Dexter, a former second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by Chicago, had plenty of potential and posted solid numbers with 11 sacks and 95 total tackles the past two seasons with the Bears. However, Chicago ultimately decided to move on, acquiring cornerback Clark Phillips and a fifth-round pick in exchange for the 26-year-old defender.

Ben Johnson Praises Gervon Dexter, Falcons Defense After Bears Trade

Now, with the Bears preparing to face Gervon Dexter and the Falcons in Week 6, head coach Ben Johnson shared his thoughts on his former player.

“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Johnson said regarding Dexter. “We know that about him. (Trading him) was one of those things I think it was a win-win for both sides in terms of getting him a fresh start and going down to a really good style of defense that matches his skillset. He’s playing hard, he’s getting out of the stack, he’s chasing the ball down, which is really the MO of their entire defense.”

The Bears head coach then expanded his praise beyond Dexter, crediting Atlanta’s defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for establishing a culture that encourages players at every level to attack the football.

“I mean, these guys fly around to another level. Across the board. The D-line, the linebackers and the secondary, and that’s a credit to coach Ulbrich and the culture he’s created on that side of the ball. I mean, they’re all over the place. They’re punching at the ball continually. Their play style is really what stands out the most on tape at this point of the week.”

Should the Bears Regret the Trade?

Although Ben Johnson described the trade as a “win-win,” Gervon Dexter’s development in Atlanta raises legitimate questions about whether Chicago maximized his value.

Clark Phillips has yet to play for the Bears, and a fifth-round pick in return doesn’t feel like enough given Dexter’s age, potential, and value as a defensive tackle.

For Chicago, the decision to trade Dexter was likely influenced by outside factors, rather than his on-field production. Keeping a promising defensive lineman would have required a significant financial investment, which the Falcons were comfortable doing, and extended him to a four-year, $78 million deal with $46.5 million in guaranteed money.

Of course, evaluating the trade requires looking beyond the first few weeks. A fifth-round pick could become a valuable contributor, and Phillips could still find a key role in Chicago’s secondary.