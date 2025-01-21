New Bears HC Ben Johnson’s 1st Big Coaching Hire Leaked

In a move that has electrified the Windy City, the Chicago Bears are set to hire former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach.

The news was first reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Not long after word of Johnson’s hiring broke, another NFL insider revealed who Johnson is looking to hire as his defensive coordinator.

“Lou Anarumo and Dennis Allen have both been discussing opportunities to join Ben Johnson as the defensive coordinator depending on where he landed. He is expected to select Dennis Allen,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported.

Considering Anarumo was hired by the Indianapolis Colts a few hours after Russini’s post, it looks as though it will be Allen who is charged with reshaping Chicago’s defense.

A Look at Likely New Bears DC Dennis Allen’s Coaching History

Allen first entered the NFL ranks in 2002 with the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to defensive assistant from 2004 to 2005. His tenure with the Falcons gave him foundational experience coaching in the league, particularly with defensive schemes and player development.

Allen’s next significant role came with the New Orleans Saints, where he served as assistant defensive line coach from 2006 to 2007 and later as secondary coach from 2008 to 2010. During this period, the Saints won Super Bowl 44 in 2009, with Allen’s defense ranking third in interceptions that season.

He got his first head coaching gig in 2012 when the then-Oakland Raiders hired him, making him the first defensive-oriented head coach for the franchise since John Madden. His tenure with the Raiders was challenging, though. The team finished with a 4–12 record in both 2012 and 2013. After an 0–4 start in 2014, Allen was relieved of his duties as Raiders HC.

He returned to the Saints in 2015 as a senior defensive assistant. Following the mid-season departure of defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, Allen was tapped for the job. He continued to serve as the DC until 2021, during which time the Saints’ defense saw significant improvements.

In February of 2022, following Sean Payton’s retirement, Allen was promoted as head coach. The team posted a 7–10 record that year, followed by a 9–8 record in 2023, narrowly missing the playoffs both seasons. The 2024 season began with promise but deteriorated into a seven-game losing streak, culminating in a 2–7 record. Consequently, Allen was dismissed.

Allen’s Experience Should Help 1st Time HC Ben Johnson

Here’s a look at Dennis Allen’s complete coaching résumé:

Texas A&M University (1996–1999): Graduate Assistant, focusing on the secondary

University of Tulsa (2000–2001): Secondary Coach

Atlanta Falcons (2002–2005): Defensive Quality Control Coach (2002–2003) Defensive Assistant (2004–2005)

New Orleans Saints (2006–2010): Assistant Defensive Line Coach (2006–2007) Secondary Coach (2008–2010)

Denver Broncos (2011): Defensive Coordinator

Oakland Raiders (2012–2014): Head Coach

New Orleans Saints (2015–2024): Senior Defensive Assistant (2015) Defensive Coordinator (2015–2021) Head Coach (2022–2024)

While Johnson will focus on unleashing the potential of quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense, Allen will be tasked with fortifying a defense that has historically been the pride of Chicago. The franchise’s likely new dynamic duo hopes to usher in a new era of Bears football, blending innovative offensive schemes with a staunch defensive presence.

Allen’s vast experience, particularly when it comes to leading a team, should be invaluable to the 38-year-old Johnson, who has never been a head coach in the NFL before.

With Johnson’s offensive prowess and Allen’s defensive acumen, Chicago should be poised to become a formidable force on both sides of the ball. We’ll see how the rest of the staff shapes up, but so far, all arrows are pointing up for the Bears.