Bears Get Tough News on Ben Johnson, as Raiders Make Moves

Ben Johnson, Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Jared Goff.

NFL insiders have linked the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as a potential head coach pairing for the better part of a year, even before the job was available, but circumstances may have irrevocably changed.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday, January 19, that several of the six teams with job openings may fill them by week’s end after the Washington Commanders dismissed the Lions from the playoffs the day prior. The reason is that Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are both among the frontrunners for multiple open positions and are likely the first dominoes to fall after the New England Patriots inked Mike Vrabel approximately one week ago.

Schefter also reported that the Las Vegas Raiders, arguably the Bears’ top competition for Johnson, interviewed a candidate on Saturday for their open general manager position who has a previous connection to Johnson via Detroit.

“Raiders are interviewing former Lions executive and current Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark today for their general manager job, per sources,” Schefter posted to X. “Newmark spent 26 seasons in Detroit before joining Washington last year and is said to have a strong relationship with both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.”

Tom Brady, Raiders Have Made Clear That Ben Johnson Is Team’s Priority as Next Head Coach

Tom Brady

GettyFormer NFL quarterback, current broadcaster and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has influenced Ben Johnson’s process during this head coaching cycle.

Jeremy Fowler, Schefter’s colleague at ESPN, shared the report and added a take of his own that equated to more bad news for the Bears.

“This is one to watch,” Fowler wrote. “A potential Ben Johnson-Lance Newmark pairing in Vegas is one that some around the league have been quietly monitoring for the last week.”

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady reached out to Johnson ahead of his interview with the franchise last week and convinced the Lions OC to agree to the meeting in the first place.

Brady has given Johnson his seal of approval, which probably means more security moving forward if he takes the job. The Raiders don’t have a long-term answer at quarterback and are absent a clear path to a long-term answer in the immediate.

Caleb Williams Arguably Best Reason for Ben Johnson to Coach Bears

Caleb Williams Sacks Offensive Line Message Packers Game

GettyChicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams could prove a selling point to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson with regards to the open head coaching position.

Chicago’s top selling points are arguably rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, plus a boatload of salary cap space in 2025 and three selections inside the top 41 picks this April.

The Bears can potentially win bigger and earlier than the Raiders given those factors, and Johnson can still build the roster in his image to a significant extent.

Johnson’s knowledge of Detroit as his former employer, as well as of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings as regular competitors inside the NFC North Division, may also appeal to the offensive coordinator with regards to the teams he must beat regularly to make the playoffs.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

