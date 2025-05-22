New Info Emerges on Ben Johnson & Lions’ Past With D’Andre Swift

When the Detroit Lions traded running back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2023, current Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was serving as Detroit’s offensive coordinator.

Now that both Swift and Johnson have reunited in the Windy City, some are wondering if history could repeat itself and the RB could get traded again. Others are wondering if the Bears might add another back in free agency to push Swift.

In his May 20 Q&A column, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was asked if the Bears might pursue free agent running back Nick Chubb. He explained why Chicago could wait before making a move like that.

“Not yet,” Breer replied, before sharing this revealing bit of information:

“You can start D’Andre Swift, who was with Johnson in Detroit. The reason the Lions traded Swift actually wasn’t about ability—it was about durability. His injury history was enough for Detroit to decide that extending him before the 2023 season wouldn’t be on the table, so they moved him to Philadelphia. Two years later, they’re reunited.”

Can Bears Coach Ben Johnson Get the Most Out of RB D’Andre Swift?

Swift and Johnson have worked together for two seasons previously. In 2021, Johnson served as the Lions’ passing game coordinator, and in 2022, he was promoted to OC.

In 2021, Swift played in 13 games, finishing with 151 carries for 617 yards and five touchdowns. He also logged 62 receptions for 452 receiving yards and two receiving scores, establishing himself as a solid dual threat. In 2022, he appeared in 14 games, amassing 99 carries for 542 yards and five TDs, to go with 48 catches for 389 yards and three scores. Under Johnson, Swift had a slight decrease in rushing attempts but an increase in receptions.

Swift’s versatility was a valuable asset in Johnson’s offense, and it’s fair to say Johnson’s play-calling maximized Swift’s skill set.

“Johnson knows how to use him and, health-permitting, I think there’s a chance Swift has a really nice year,” Breer added.

A Look at Roschon Johnson & Kyle Monangai

It’s likely that the Bears want to see what they have in a few young backs in their RBs room, as well.

Roschon Johnson, now entering Year 3, has a physical, downhill style that could compliment Swift’s finesse nicely. Last season, Johnson had 150 yards on 55 carries (that’s just 2.7 yards per carry). He was used in goal-line and short-yardage situations at times, finishing with six rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot, 225-pound Johnson brings a punishing running style with good balance through contact, and he’s also solid on pass protection.

As a former backup to Bijan Robinson at Texas, Johnson has less wear on his body and room to grow into a larger role, especially in high-leverage red-zone scenarios and as a pass blocker.

Kyle Monangai, the Bears’ seventh-round rookie out of Rutgers, adds another layer of depth to the RBs room. Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,262 yards in 2024. Known for his vision, balance and toughness between the tackles, Monangai isn’t a burner, but his short-area burst and athleticism could make him a consistent chain-mover.

Scouts noted his patient running and quick-cut ability, and he brings a physical edge to his play despite being just 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. While he’ll likely begin the season behind Swift and Johnson on the depth chart, Monangai could carve out a role as a reliable rotational back with early-down upside.