Ben Johnson Has Perfect Response to Matt Eberflus’ Thanksgiving Blunder

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has seen first hand the type of costly mistakes his predecessor, Matt Eberflus, made.

In the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against Johnson’s former team, the Detroit Lions, Eberflus faced significant criticism for his clock management during the game’s final moments. Trailing 23-20, the Bears advanced into Lions’ territory, positioning themselves for a potential game-tying field goal or a possible touchdown.

With approximately 33 seconds remaining and one timeout left, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked, pushing the team out of comfortable field goal range. Instead of using their final timeout to stop the clock and regroup, Eberflus allowed precious seconds to tick away as the offense hurried to set up the next play. The Bears managed to snap the ball with about six seconds left, but Williams’ pass fell incomplete as time expired, sealing their 23-20 loss. Flus was fired the next day.

Johnson made a notable appearance on FS1’s “Breakfast Ball,” where he discussed his vision for the team’s future and his approach to developing Williams. “Breakfast Ball” co-host Danny Parkins asked Johnson about Eberflus’ Thanksgiving blunder, and the new Bears’ coach had the perfect response.

Ben Johnson Handles Matt Eberflus Timeout Question With Humor

Parkins didn’t get more than 10 words out before Johnson began to smile.

“If you were playing Detroit on Thanksgiving and your quarterback took a sack,” Parkins began, at which point Johnson began to laugh knowingly, “and you had one timeout and you were out of field goal range and the clock was running down …” It was at this moment that Johnson signaled timeout with his hands in the midst Parkins’ question.

“Would you, A: Let nothing happen,” Parkins continued, “Or B: Would you help your quarterback out and call a timeout?”

With a continental-sized grin on his face, Johnson replied: “We’re not going there today.”

During the FS1 interview, Johnson also emphasized his commitment to building a dynamic and adaptable offense tailored to Williams’ strengths. “It’s about putting Caleb in situations where he can be successful, utilizing his skill set to its fullest potential,” Johnson told Parkins.

Johnson: We Need to Adjust Better During Games

The conversation also touched on Johnson’s coaching philosophy, which centers on adaptability and innovation. He expressed a desire to foster a culture of continuous improvement and open communication within his new team. “We need to be flexible and willing to adjust our strategies as the game evolves,” Johnson said. This approach was evident during his tenure with the Lions, where he was known for his creative playcalling and ability to maximize his players.

Johnson also addressed the challenges of transitioning from an offensive coordinator to a head coaching role, acknowledging the broader responsibilities that come with leading an entire team. He emphasized the importance of building strong relationships with players and staff alike. “Success in this league is built on trust and collaboration. It’s about creating an environment where everyone is working towards a common goal,” he told Parkins and company.

The interview concluded with a discussion on the upcoming season and Johnson’s expectations for his new team. He conveyed optimism about the Bears’ potential, highlighting the talent on the roster and the opportunities for growth. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m excited about what we can achieve together,” the new Bears coach said.