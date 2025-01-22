New Bears Coach Ben Johnson Had One ‘Primary Concern’ Before Taking Job

It’s officially official: The Chicago Bears announced they hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Johnson, widely considered to be the hottest candidate of the coaching cycle, chose Chicago after also being courted by both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

According to insider Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog, Johnson had one primary concern that he brought to Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

“Ryan Poles wanted Ben Johnson, and Ben Johnson is excited to work with Poles,” Hughes wrote. “But Johnson did have questions re: the structure of the organization, primarily Kevin Warren’s role in football operations. I’m told George McCaskey made it clear that football ops are not in Warren’s purview.”

More on Why Ben Johnson Would Have Questions About Kevin Warren, Bears Structure

Let’s unpack this and give a quick primer on all involved.

Since its inception in 2005, Da Bears Blog has grown from a modest platform to a respected voice among Bears enthusiasts. Hughes has broken significant stories, including details about coaching changes and organizational decisions, so his voice is one worth listening to.

McCaskey has served as Chairman of the Bears since May of 2011, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, George Halas, father, Edward W. McCaskey and brother, Michael. In his current role, McCaskey oversees the franchise’s overall operations and represents the team’s ownership in league matters.

Warren was hired by the Bears in January of 2023, becoming the first Black President and CEO in the franchise’s history and the first to be hired from outside the organization. He leads all football and business operations, with a significant focus on the team’s new stadium project.

It’s fair Johnson had questions about Warren’s role, particularly considering the organization’s ongoing struggles and perceived mismanagement. Some wondered exactly how involved Warren would be in the team’s coaching search, and there were lingering questions about how much control he has over the organization as a whole.

The team’s insistence on maintaining a hierarchical structure—where the head coach reports to the general manager, who then reports to the president, and finally to the chairman—has also been questioned. But according to reports, Poles was the point person during the search, and he seems to have gotten his guy.

Bears’ Offense Set to Begin New Journey

Johnson’s track record as the offensive coordinator for the Lions over the past three seasons showcases his capability to transform offenses into top-tier units. Under his leadership, the Lions consistently ranked among the NFL’s top five in total yards and points per game. In 2024, Detroit boasted the league’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 33.2 points per game and finished second in average total yards with 409.5 per game.

Johnson’s offensive acumen is further evidenced by his role in the resurgence of quarterback Jared Goff’s career. With Johnson at the helm, Goff threw for over 4,400 yards in each of the past three seasons, earning Pro Bowl selections in two of those years.

This ability to develop and maximize quarterback talent is particularly pertinent for the Bears, who are invested in the growth of Caleb Williams, the top overall pick of the 2024 draft. Williams’ rookie season presented challenges, including being sacked a league-high 68 times, underscoring the need for a coach who can enhance offensive line performance and implement schemes that will protect the quarterback.

Poles highlighted Johnson’s “character, intelligence, leadership and ability to connect,” emphasizing his “progressive offensive mind” and a comprehensive plan for all three phases of the team.

It’s clear a new approach is crucial for a Bears team that struggled offensively, managing the fewest yards per game (284.6) and tying for the fourth-fewest points per game (18.2) in the past season. We’ll see what kind of changes are made under Johnson.