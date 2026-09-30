Ben Johnson Makes Bears QB Decision Ahead of Jets Game

Ben Johnson has already made his decision at quarterback for the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets… He just isn’t ready to tell everyone what that decision is.

With Caleb Williams still dealing with a hamstring injury, the Bears have been deciding between Tyson Bagent and 38 year old Case Keenum. Keenum just delivered one of the best performances of his career in Chicago’s 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while Bagent entered the season as the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

Johnson made it clear Wednesday that the decision is no longer hanging over the coaching staff.

“The direction has already been made, so we’ll be in good shape for Sunday,” Johnson said, via Chris Emma.

That is a notable change from Johnson’s comments immediately following the Eagles game, when he left the door open between Keenum and Bagent.

Johnson isn’t worried about the Bears’ QB room

Getty Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson also pushed back on the idea that choosing between Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent is a difficult decision.

“It’s not hard at all. We have 3 quarterbacks who can win games,” Johnson said, according to CHGO Bears.

That confidence has been one of the clearest themes surrounding Chicago’s quarterback situation since Caleb Williams went down.

Before the Eagles game, Johnson had a straightforward explanation for why Keenum got the start despite Bagent technically holding the No. 2 spot. Bagent had spent most of the week in concussion protocol, while Keenum received the majority of the first-team preparation.

Johnson also made sure to remind everyone that Bagent didn’t accidentally end training camp ahead of Keenum.

“There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback,” Johnson said after the Eagles win.

Now Bagent is healthy and has a full week of preparation. That changes the equation.

The decision matters more than who won Monday

Getty Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson

Case Keenum’s performance against Philadelphia would make it easy to assume that he earned another start. But Ben Johnson’s comments suggest the Chicago Bears are looking at more than the box score from Monday night.

Keenum gave Chicago exactly what it needed against the Eagles. He protected the football, made quick decisions and kept Johnson’s offense moving despite the Bears struggling to consistently run the ball early.

At the same time, Tyson Bagent has been the team’s No. 2 quarterback for a reason. Johnson has repeatedly expressed confidence in him, and Chicago gave him a $10 million extension during the offseason after he spent the previous two seasons developing behind Williams.

That makes Sunday’s decision less about whether Keenum played well enough to deserve another opportunity and more about which quarterback Johnson believes gives the offense the best fit for the Jets matchup.

The Jets will provide a different challenge from Philadelphia. New York enters Week 4 with a defense that has allowed the second fewest yards in the NFL through three games and has recorded seven sacks.

Johnson now has the luxury of choosing between two quarterbacks he believes can execute his offense.

Caleb Williams remains the obvious long-term answer when healthy. For now, though, Johnson has another decision to make. And based on his latest comments, that decision has already been made.

If I had to pick a Bears QB to start this week I’d go with Tyson Bagent. Leave your own thoughts down below!