Bears’ Ben Johnson Heaps Praise on Familiar Veteran Tabbed as ‘Secret Weapon’

The Chicago Bears have spent much of the offseason generating excitement around their young offensive core.

Rome Odunze is expected to take on a larger role in 2026, while Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland continue building on the promise they showed as rookies. Add in intriguing newcomers like Sam Roush and Zavion Thomas, and there is no shortage of young offensive playmakers generating buzz around Halas Hall.

Yet while much of the attention has centered on the team’s younger playmakers, Bears head coach Ben Johnson recently made it clear that one veteran could become a far more important part of the offense than many fans realize.

That player is veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Johnson’s comments during mandatory minicamp offered perhaps the strongest indication yet that Raymond could become one of Chicago’s most valuable offensive contributors in 2026.

Considering Johnson’s extensive history with Raymond during their time together with the Detroit Lions, those remarks should not be dismissed as routine offseason praise.

Bears’ Ben Johnson Sees Familiar Value in Kalif Raymond

When the Bears signed Raymond to a one-year contract this offseason, many viewed the move primarily through the lens of special teams.

Raymond has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous return specialists and brings valuable veteran leadership to a relatively young receiving room.

Johnson, however, appears to envision a much larger role.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the Bears head coach praised Raymond’s ability to consistently stress opposing defenses.

“You wouldn’t know looking at him right now that he’s 31 going on 32,” Johnson said. “He has got this vertical push to his game where he comes raging off the football and, if you’re a DB, you can’t help but back up. That carries over with all of the routes that he runs. I think it’s been really good for our young route runners to see because that’s really what we want to see across the board.”

The comments reveal what Johnson values most about Raymond. His speed isn’t simply useful on deep routes. It impacts every route he runs because defensive backs must constantly respect the threat of him getting behind them.

That type of route-running discipline is something Johnson wants younger receivers like Burden, Thomas and others to learn as they continue developing within the offense.

Bears Could Be Hiding an Offensive Weapon in Plain Sight

The comparison that comes to mind is the role Olamide Zaccheaus played early in Johnson’s offense last season. Zaccheaus quickly became a trusted target before younger players eventually earned larger opportunities.

Raymond may be positioned for a similar role, but with one major difference: Johnson already knows exactly what he’s getting.

The Bears coach spent years working with Raymond in Detroit and offered an even stronger endorsement later in his media session.

“He is exactly what we hoped for when he came into the building,” Johnson said. “It’s as good as I’ve seen him in the spring based on my time with him over the last five years. He’s got fresh legs, he’s hungry, he’s highly motivated right now.”

Johnson continued by emphasizing Raymond’s versatility.

“He’s not a gadget guy. He’s unique in his ability to have enough speed to take it over the top to make defenses hurt that way. But he is also inside the numbers and outside the numbers, and he’s got elite quickness. You get the ball in his hands and he’s excellent run after the catch. He’s very very versatile and I think he’s going to be a huge part of what we do.”

That final statement may be the most important takeaway.

Johnson didn’t describe Raymond as a situational contributor or special teams asset. He called him a player who will be a “huge part” of the offense.

With training camp approaching, much of the spotlight will remain focused on Chicago’s young stars. But if Johnson’s comments are any indication, Bears fans shouldn’t be surprised if Raymond becomes one of Caleb Williams‘ most trusted targets early in the season.

The Bears may already have a secret weapon hiding in plain sight.