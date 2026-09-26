Ben Johnson Slams the Brakes on Ozzy Trapilo Ahead of Eagles Showdown

Ben Johnson has slammed the brakes on Ozzy Trapilo’s potential return to the Chicago Bears’ starting lineup ahead of Monday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trapilo has made a surprisingly quick recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered during Chicago’s playoff win over the Green Bay Packers last season. He returned to practice in August and has recently taken another major step forward. But that progress won’t be enough to get him onto the field against Philadelphia…

Johnson told reporters that Trapilo will not factor into the left tackle mix Monday night, putting an end to speculation that the second year lineman could make his 2026 debut against the Eagles.

That decision comes despite Trapilo working without restrictions in practice. The Bears’ official website reported Wednesday that he was continuing to participate fully as he works his way back into football shape.

Trapilo’s recovery has moved quickly

The Chicago Bears originally expected Ozzy Trapilo to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season after he suffered the knee injury in the playoffs…

Instead, the 2025 second round pick returned to practice Aug. 16. He was a full participant for the first time last Friday and continued working without restrictions this week.

That has naturally created questions about when Chicago would finally put him back on the field.

Ben Johnson has made it clear the Bears aren’t simply looking at whether Trapilo can participate in practice. They want to see how he handles the demands of playing football again.

“We’ll keep working him through these team drills,” Johnson said, explaining that the padded practices are important for getting Trapilo back into football shape.

Johnson also said Trapilo is still gaining confidence putting his full weight on the injured leg and playing with the power required at the position. That distinction matters.

Trapilo may be practicing without restrictions, but the Bears still aren’t treating him as someone who is ready to immediately handle a full workload against an NFL opponent.

Johnson said it is “just a matter of time” before the Bears feel Trapilo is ready for a game. For now, that time won’t come Monday.

Braxton Jones gets another chance

The decision keeps Braxton Jones at the center of Chicago’s left tackle situation for at least one more game.

Jones has started both of the Chicago Bears’ games this season. Against Minnesota last Sunday, he played 55 snaps while Theo Benedet played 19 as Chicago rotated the two players at the position.

Johnson has also been complimentary of Jones’ work: “Braxton’s been pretty good,” Johnson said, pointing to Jones’ ability to strain, finish blocks and understand the run game.

Since the Bears are going to turn to a backup quarterback, protecting whoever takes the field becomes even more important. But Chicago clearly isn’t willing to accelerate Trapilo’s return simply because the matchup creates a need. Instead, the Bears are taking the longer view.

Ozzy Trapilo’s return has already happened much sooner than many expected. Now, Johnson and the Bears want to make sure the final step happens when the tackle is actually ready for game action. Monday won’t be that day.