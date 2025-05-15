Ben Johnson Speaks Out on Article About Caleb Williams & Bears

Ben Johnson has zero doubts about quarterback Caleb Williams’ commitment to the Chicago Bears in light of a new article about Williams’ pre-draft intentions.

According to ESPN, a forthcoming book about quarterbacks from one of their reporters, Seth Wickersham, details how Williams and his father, Carl, “sought a way around” the former Heisman Trophy winner landing with the Bears during the 2024 NFL draft.

The book — which releases in September — states that Williams and his family weighed their options for circumventing the NFL draft process to avoid landing with the Bears. They had concerns about the Bears’ notorious history with quarterbacks as well as the coaches they had in place for 2024, specifically offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Johnson, however, did not seem concerned about Williams’ desire to play for the Bears when asked about the ESPN article on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Thursday.

“I see a chance for greatness here for him. He’s been communicating that way and he feels the same way,” Johnson told Cowherd on Thursday. “I don’t know what’s gone on prior to him joining the organization, but he is very proud to be a Chicago Bear. That’s what our conversations have included, and he’s excited to get to work right now and be the best version of himself for 2025.”

Ben Johnson Believes Caleb Wiliams Will Make History

Johnson didn’t shy away from plainly stating his expectations for Williams in Chicago.

“There hasn’t been a 4,000-yard passer here in this franchise, and I think Caleb is going to be the first one, one of many seasons to come where he’s able to accomplish that feat,” Johnson said Thursday.

Those expectations are not unfounded. Despite the chaos of his rookie season (which Wickersham’s book also tackles), Williams threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions over his 17 starts, breaking several of the team’s rookie records. He also came into the league as the No. 1 pick because of his impressive arm talent.

In 2025, the conditions will be different for Williams. He will have an offensive-minded head coach in Johnson along with a brain trust of offensive assistants whom Johnson hand-picked to assist in Williams’ development during the 2025 season. Williams will still need to make the necessary improvements in his game to succeed, but the sky’s the limit if he embraces Johnson’s teachings and learns to smoothly operate his offense.

Caleb Williams Has Embraced Challenge With Bears

Wickersham’s book will no doubt rub some fans the wrong way, but it shouldn’t — given how Williams has embraced his role as the Bears’ starting quarterback since last year.

A key detail in ESPN’s article described the moment that Williams bought into the idea that he could “be part of a process to turn the franchise around.” He took his pre-draft visit to the Bears’ facility and emerged from it with confidence about his NFL future.

“I can do it for this team,” Williams told his father following his visit to Halas Hall in the first week of April 2024, via Wickersham. “I’m going to go to the Bears.”

Since then, Williams has been the ideal representative for the Bears. He has rolled with the punches despite having preconceptions (that proved accurate) about the quality of their coaching staff. He has displayed both maturity and authenticity when speaking with the media, never ducking self-criticism or refusing to take his share of blame.

It is hard to even fault Williams’ family for trying to keep him from going to the Bears in the first place. As Carl Williams told Wickersham, “Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die,” and he is not wrong in the sense that the Bears have time and time again failed to build a proper foundation and put their drafted quarterbacks in positions to succeed.

He did what any good father would do, even if Bears fans feel sour about it.

Now, time will tell if Williams is truly the answer to the Bears’ prayers at quarterback. Heading into 2025, though, there should be few doubts about Williams’ commitment.