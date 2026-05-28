Bears’ Biggest Takeaways Through First 2 Days of OTAs

The Chicago Bears are only two practices into organized team activities, but there are already several storylines beginning to emerge at Halas Hall.

From Caleb Williams‘ continued development in Ben Johnson’s offense to a handful of rookies making early impressions, the first week of OTAs has provided an encouraging glimpse of where this team could be headed entering the summer.

Johnson has repeatedly emphasized Williams’ growth entering Year 2. He noted before Wednesday’s practice that the quarterback is playing a major role in helping the offense operate much more smoothly than it did at this point a year ago.

That progress appeared to show up on the field, where Williams connected on several deep throws. This included what many observers considered the play of the day to Rome Odunze during team drills.

Meanwhile, multiple reporters highlighted rookie wide receiver Zavion Thomas, veteran left tackle Braxton Jones, and second-year receiver Luther Burden III among the players generating the most buzz through the opening week.

Bears’ Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze Building Momentum

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the first two OTA sessions has been the connection between Williams and his young group of playmakers.

According to multiple reports from practice, Williams delivered several impressive deep balls on Wednesday, including a scramble-drill completion to Odunze that drew praise from beat reporters in attendance. He also connected with Thomas on a deep throw down the sideline and found D’Andre Swift on a wheel route.

Johnson’s focus this offseason has centered on improving Williams’ completion percentage and overall efficiency. The early signs suggest the second-year quarterback is becoming more comfortable within the offense.

Odunze also generated attention after reportedly hauling in the “catch of the day” during 11-on-11 drills, while Burden continues receiving praise from Johnson. The Bears coach recently called the former Missouri star “electric,” adding to growing expectations that Burden could take a significant leap during his second NFL season.

Rookies Making Noise as Position Battles Begin

While it’s still far too early to draw firm conclusions from OTA depth charts, several position battles are already worth monitoring.

Third-round rookie Zavion Thomas continues to flash the elite speed that made him one of the most intriguing selections in Chicago’s draft class.

His ability to stretch the field has been evident throughout the first two practices, and he has consistently appeared in post-practice reports from local media.

At left tackle, Braxton Jones worked with the first-team offense, an important development as he battles for one of the most critical starting jobs on the roster.

With Jedrick Wills Jr. limited during portions of practice, Jones appears to hold the early advantage.

Defensively, first-round safety Dillon Thieneman worked with the second-team unit but still managed to generate attention after nearly recording an interception during drills. Most expect the rookie’s role to continue growing as the offseason progresses.

Elsewhere, cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned to full participation after injury concerns earlier this spring, while Austin Booker drew praise for generating pressure off the edge during team periods.

For a Bears defense looking for additional pass-rush production behind Montez Sweat, Booker’s development could become one of the more important storylines to watch heading into training camp.

Two OTA practices won’t determine how the Bears’ season unfolds, but the early signs are encouraging.

Williams appears more comfortable, several young playmakers are standing out, and key position battles are beginning to take shape as Chicago continues building toward training camp.