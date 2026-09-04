Bears Offense Boldly Predicted To Surpass Ben Johnson’s Best Season With Lions

The Chicago Bears took a massive step forward last season under Ben Johnson. The team evolved from one of the league’s bottom-feeder franchises (at least over the past decade) into a top-tier contender. Now entering year two of the Johnson regime, the team is expected to take another step forward. Unsurprisingly, the offense, which was Johnson’s calling card as an assistant coach, stood out last year. The team led the league in fourth-quarter comebacks and set an NFL record for the most in a single season (7).

Quarterback Caleb Williams blossomed into the franchise quarterback the organization hoped he would be when they selected him first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams set the franchise record for passing yards in a single season with 3,942.

Despite the achievement, Chicago remains the only team to have never had a 4,000-yard passer.

CBS Sports writer Douglas Clawson expects the Bears not only to check that box but to go a step even further.

Chicago Bears Offense Predicted To Set An NFL Record In 2026

In Clawson’s latest Bold Predictions article, he projected the Bears to become the first team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, and three 1,000-yard receivers.

“Ben Johnson already said he wants to break the 2013 Broncos NFL record for points per game in a season (37.9). The top 14 scoring teams in the Super Bowl era did not win a Super Bowl, though, so I’ll do Johnson one better. The Bears will be the first team in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer (they’ve never had one!), a 1,000-yard rusher (D’Andre Swift) and a trio of 1,000-yard receivers (Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland).”

While this is a bold prediction, it doesn’t feel out of the realm of possibility. With Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator, the Detroit Lions came close in 2024.

Bears Offense Would Eclipse Ben Johnson’s Best Statistical Season in Detroit

During that regular season, they nearly met all the criteria to achieve that record.

Jared Goff threw for 4,629 yards. Check for a 4,000-yard passer.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards. Check for a 1,000-yard rusher.

Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded 1,263 receiving yards, and Jameson Williams recorded 1,001 receiving yards. Check for two 1,000-yard receivers.

Sam LaPorta was the final piece of that equation, but he was 274 yards short. LaPorta posted 726 receiving yards that season. No check for the third 1,000-yard receiver.

There’s an argument to be made that Johnson is now working with an improved version of that Lions team with the pieces the Bears have in place this season.

Ultimately, achieving this record would make the Bears one of the most prolific offenses in history.

It’s absurd that this conversation is even possible just a year into Johnson’s tenure. Even if they don’t surpass the 2013 Broncos, this team is set up for offensive success in 2026. Their first opportunity to display how much they’ve grown is just nine days away. The Bears will take on the Carolina Panthers on September 13th.