Top Bears Insider Gives Huge Update on Trey Hendrickson Trade Rumors

After the Chicago Bears signed pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million deal with nearly $30 million guaranteed, the idea they might trade for Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson seemed to disappear like famous Homer Simpson-into-the-bushes meme.

But, after Hendrickson recently expressed — we’ll say extreme dissatisfaction — with his current contract (his base salary in 2025 is $15.8 million), saying he won’t play on his current deal, trade rumors erupted again, with some fans and analysts wondering if Hendrickson might be a worthy trade candidate for the Bears.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune was asked whether he thought the Bears might still try to add Hendrickson in light of the DE’s current unhappiness. Biggs’ response was revealing.

“If the Bengals explore the possibility and are seeking a first-round pick in exchange, I’d be stunned if the Bears had any interest,” Biggs wrote on May 14. “That would be a steep asking price because any team that acquired Hendrickson would have to give him an expensive extension as he’s entering the final year of his contract at $16 million.”

Brad Biggs on Why Bears Likely Won’t Trade for Trey Hendrickson: It May Come Down to Money

What if all it took were a future second-round pick to acquire Hendrickson’s services? Biggs says nope.

“If the Bengals’ asking price in a potential trade is a second-round pick and maybe another, later-round selection, I still would be surprised if the Bears made a move,” Biggs wrote, before explaining himself further:

“The Bears have been entirely too dependent on free-agent and trade acquisitions to bolster their pass rush,” Biggs added. “They’ve simply struggled to draft and develop pass rushers. They currently have $38.1 million in salary-cap space committed to edge defenders, ninth-most in the league, according to OverTheCap.com. Trade for Hendrickson and sign him to an extension, and the Bears would zoom to the top of that list or very near it.”

More on What Dayo Odeyingbo Can Bring to Bears Defense

Odeyingbo, a second-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft, has steadily developed into a versatile D-lineman over his four seasons in the league. At 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds, he’s a rare combination of brute force and athleticism that allows him to play both on the edge and inside the defensive line. In 61 career games (19 starts), Odeyingbo has amassed 106 tackles (21 for loss), 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. His most productive season came in 2023, when he finished with 8.0 sacks, 38 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Chicago added Odeyingbo with the expectation he’ll start opposite Montez Sweat, and the hope is that his presence will alleviate some of the pressure on Sweat.

New coordinator Dennis Allen’s defenses are known for utilizing linemen who can play multiple positions, and Odeyingbo’s versatility fits this mold. His ability to rush the passer from various spots on the line should makes him a valuable asset in Allen’s system. Additionally, Odeyingbo’s capacity to slide inside on passing downs provides Allen with the flexibility to create mismatches against opposing offensive lines.

We’ll see how it goes, but heading into training camp, the Bears might add another veteran pass rusher as depth behind Dayo and Sweat, but a trade for Hendrickson likely won’t happen.