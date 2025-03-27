Bears Insider Leaves Door Wide Open for Young 30-Game Starter to Lose His Job

One of the more intriguing players to watch for the Chicago Bears this offseason should be Tyrique Stevenson.

Now heading into Year 3, the young cornerback, who turns 25 in May, faces a make-or-break juncture in his career.

New Bears DC Dennis Allen and defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Al Harris should be able to help Stevenson take his game to the next level, but one insider close to the team pretty much confirmed the starting job is not guaranteed to be his.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs was asked in his March 26 Q&A column whether the Bears could draft a cornerback with their first overall pick at No. 10. He was also asked if Stevenson would be competing with Terell Smith for the starting corner role opposite Jaylon Johnson. Biggs left the door wide open on both counts.

CB Tyrique Stevenson Will Likely Earn Starting Job Over Terell Smith, But He’ll Have to Earn It

“Cornerback isn’t a position I would rule out for a high draft pick. If there is a highly graded option at No. 10, and Michigan’s Will Johnson and Texas’ Jahdae Barron could be on the board, it’s at least worth a discussion because there’s no such thing as having too much talent or depth at cornerback,” Biggs wrote, adding:

“The Bears would need to have a significantly higher grade on a cornerback to pass on some other positions. The hope is that defensive backs coach Al Harris is a really strong mentor for Stevenson and the Bears can unlock more consistency in his game. Right now, I think it’s a competition between Stevenson and Smith for the job, but the Bears will need to add some more depth.”

Stevenson had 78 total tackles (51 solo, one for loss), 12 passes defensed and two interceptions last season, down from the four picks he snagged in 2023. He has started 30 games for Chicago over his two seasons, but adding competition will push him while also giving the Bears more depth in the secondary.

Furthermore, the 2025 draft class is slated to have a strong pool of defensive backs. The Bears could snag a promising cornerback to either complement Stevenson or challenge him for the starting role. As Biggs noted, Johnson out of Michigan should be available when the Bears draft at No. 10. He’s one to keep an eye on.

The 2024 Season Was Full of Learning Experiences for Stevenson

In 2024, Stevenson had some issues and experiences that drew him all the wrong kind of attention. Most notably, at the end of a Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders, he was seen taunting fans near the sideline during what turned out to be a successful Hail Mary play. His lapse in focus contributed to a game-winning touchdown for the Commanders and led to widespread criticism from fans and analysts.

Following this incident, Stevenson was benched for the subsequent game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Additionally, Stevenson faced financial penalties during the season. In Week 13, he was fined $19,697 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a sideline incident involving Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. Will this turn out to be a pattern of behavior, or will Stevenson learn from his mistakes? We’ll find out next season.

In the meantime, he’ll have to hold off Smith, who showed flashes in limited opportunities last season. Appearing in 13 games with two starts, Smith finished with 17 combined tackles (13 solo), three pass deflections, and he also secured his first career interception, returning it for 23 yards. If he shows out well and looks good in Allen’s scheme, he’ll be one to watch, as well.