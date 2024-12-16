Crucial Cog in Bears Offense Bows Out of Vikings Game With New Injury

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones.

The Chicago Bears offense has struggled with injuries and poor play all season, and the hits kept on coming Sunday.

The team announced that starting left tackle Braxton Jones will miss its contest against the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football” due to a head injury.

“Braxton Jones has been ruled out of #CHIvsMIN due to a concussion and is not traveling with the team to Minnesota,” the official Bears X account posted.

Jones’s situation is mildly unusual in that he self-reported possible concussion symptoms to the team, but didn’t do so until Sunday. The injury presumably occurred during Chicago’s most recent contest against the San Francisco 49ers on December 8, though it is also possible Jones could have sustained the concussion during a practice at some point during the week.

