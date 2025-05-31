Bears Trade Proposal Sends 3-Year Starter To The NFC West

The Chicago Bears made some impressive, wholesale changes to their offense in 2025, bringing in three new interior offensive linemen, drafting two new weapons for franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams, and perhaps most importantly – recruiting former Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, to be the team’s new head coach.

Yet there is still one potential missing piece in the otherwise stacked offensive setup, the blindside protector. Braxton Jones has served competently at left tackle, and certainly has outperformed his initial draft status as a fifth round pick back in 2022.

However, after three years, he has not really shown the level of play that would warrant a long term, and probably very expensive extension.

So it tracks that the Bears added tackle, Ozzy Trapilo, in the second round of the draft last month.

Second round tackle prospects, particularly those taken towards the end of the round, are rarely plug and play guys immediately, particularly on the more historically protection-heavy left side.

However, Chicago was also willing to start Jones at tackle in his rookie year back in 2022, so it seems like the organization’s appetite for throwing players in immediately on the offensive line is perhaps higher than most.

Braxton Jones Could Be Moved Ahead Of Contract Year

As a result, we could see Trapilo take over for Jones in 2025 – and given the opportunity to show that he is the future for the team at left tackle. This would leave Jones the odd man out, and going into the final year of his deal, the best move for both him and the Bears could be to ship him off.

And one destination that would certainly make sense is the Arizona Cardinals. The team are very much sorted at left tackle with former top 10 pick, Paris Johnson Jr., but could do with some reinforcements at right tackle.

At the moment, former first round pick, Jonah Williams, is looking to make that spot his own in fending off the competition from the veteran, Kelvin Beachum. Yet Beachum will be 36 in June, and it is unclear how much more he has left in tank.

Jones Could Make Excellent Competition For Jonah Williams In Arizona

Williams is coming off another season in which he has missed time due to injury – the third of his career. And even when healthy, Williams has not always been the picture of perfection at right tackle, despite showing some improvement in 2024.

The addition of Braxton Jones could add both cover for the two tackle spots and present Williams with a genuine challenge on the right side of the offensive line for the Cardinals.

With the former Alabama stud in the last year of his 2 year, $30 million deal signed last offseason, this could be an opportunity for the Cardinals to find their RT of the future in house, if Williams’ play does not cut the mustard.

Arizona Cardinals get: Braxton Jones, 2026 Seventh Round Pick

Chicago Bears get: 2026 Fifth Round Pick, 2027 Seventh Round Pick