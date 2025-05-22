Bears Could Trade Late-Round Gem for Pair of Draft Picks

The Chicago Bears have a problem on their hands. A good one. Now that the team drafted left tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and left tackle Kiran Amegadije in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the team must decide what to do with 2022 fifth-round pick Braxton Jones.

According to a recent Bleacher Report article, the Bears could look to move on from Jones in exchange for a 2026 fourth and seventh-round pick, signaling a shift in direction for a player who was once hailed as a late-round gem.

Braxton Jones’ Murky Future in Chicago

Jones, 26, has steadily improved each season, earning a 77.4 overall grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in 2024, ranking 20th out of 140 qualified tackles. His emergence as a reliable left tackle on a rebuilding roster brought early optimism about his long-term fit.

However, the situation has drastically changed since Jones arrived in Chicago. A fractured fibula ended his season prematurely, and while Jones is still under contract for one more season on his rookie deal, the front office has already taken steps to suggest they are preparing for life without him.

It began last year with the selection of Amegadije, a move initially viewed as a developmental gamble. But this year’s selection of Trapilo in the second round feels more like a clear signal. Although Trapilo spent the last two years as a starting right tackle at Boston College, 2023 first-round pick Darnell Wright is not giving up his starting spot. So that leaves Trapilo or Amegadije the other tackle spot, where Jones has anchored the past three seasons.

Ozzy Trapilo’s Versatility Makes Jones Expendable

Trapilo also has played left tackle in the past and has trained at LT after college practices to prepare for the scenario he would be asked to switch to the position.

“I’ve known for a long time that I wanted to play in the NFL, and I’ve had great coaches that told me I had to be versatile, so throughout my career I’ve tried to make sure that both sides are sharp,” Trapilo told the Chicago Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser. “Playing right tackle in college the last two years, obviously I’ve practiced more there as far as live reps, but after practice I got extra work in at left, just in case.”

Head coach Ben Johnson also had high praise for the 6’8″ and 316-pound tackle, saying, “He’s exactly what we thought he was going to be. He’s super smart. He’s able to apply those concepts to the field immediately, so he’s very advanced in that regard. Technique, fundamentals, he takes those seriously…It’s really impressive for a young guy.”

While Jones has undoubtedly outperformed his draft position and proven himself as a starting-caliber NFL lineman, extending him beyond 2025 for a $20+ million contract won’t make sense.

With two promising, cost-controlled options waiting in the wings, the Bears may choose to trade Jones while he still has some value.