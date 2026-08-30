Bears Cut Ties With Notable UDFA Lineman Before Season

Amidst all the roster cuts that the Chicago Bears will have to make to trim the roster down to 53 players, one notable undrafted free agent has not made the initial roster.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to cut ties with undrafted offensive lineman Caden Barnett, also known as the ‘Vanilla Gorilla.’

“#Bears are expected to waive UDGA OL Cade Barnett, the Wyoming product,” Biggs tweeted out.

Barnett, who received $277,500 in guaranteed money when he signed with the Bears this offseason, is expected to re-sign with the practice squad, according to Biggs.

That is, if no other team claims him off waivers. One nugget is that only five other undrafted free agents signed for more guaranteed money than Barnett.

Bears Move on From the ‘Vanilla Gorilla,’ Offensive Lineman Caden Barnett

It was going to be a long road for Caden Barnett to make the roster, considering the Bears are set at guard with veterans Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and have strong depth with Jordan McFadden and Luke Newman, but Barnett did have some upside.

“I think he plays the game the way we want to play it,” head coach Ben Johnson said regarding Barnett. “So, there’s a physical demeanor about him. That’s what stands out first and foremost. I think we got a couple really good offensive line coaches that when we have a guy that has traits like that, that are harder to coach, that you can help clean up the technique and things of that nature. So when the mind’s right, I have a lot of confidence in our coaching staff to get the rest of it right.”

For a team with four established guards ahead of him, Barnett’s real value this year is probably as a practice-squad developmental piece. If he clears waivers, he’s exactly the kind of project an offensive line room likes to stash and mold.

Bears Move on From Another Notable Offensive Lineman

Barnett isn’t the only notable offensive lineman to see his way out. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Bears are waiving offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, a former first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns who Chicago signed this offseason.

“Wills, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Browns. Has made 57 career starts,” Zenitz tweeted.

However, like Barnett, there’s hope from the Bears that they can retain Wills on the practice squad.

“Sounds like Chicago is interested in trying to get Wills back as a member of its practice squad,” Zenitz added.

Wills did have an opportunity to prove to the Bears coaching staff that he has what it takes to become the team’s starting left tackle while Ozzy Trapilo recovers from injury, but it appears Chicago has other intentions at LT.