Caleb Williams Addresses Questions Concerning Father’s Influence At OTAs

What was a fairly peaceful, enjoyable and optimistic offseason suddenly hit the headlines when author, Seth Wickersham, released a book that produced some insightful details on Caleb Williams‘ first year in the league.

Details that included the fact that Williams did not originally want to become a Chicago Bear, and that he was not being taught to watch game tape – critical for any young, up-and-coming quarterback – effectively.

Much of this was driven by his father, Carl Williams, who even explored trying to get his son to join the UFL and subsequently join the NFL as an undrafted free agent, giving him a full freedom of choice of desired NFL franchise.

Yet, in a conference on Wednesday in which the younger Williams aimed to clear up the unfavorable headlines that came in his direction, he also addressed, head-on, his relationship with his father, who also acts as his agent.

During his media availability, Williams was asked by a reporter if his father speaks for him, to which the former USC standout had a clear answer.

“No, no” Williams said, laughing, “I actually shut my dad down quite a bit. He has ideas and he’s a smart man and so I listen. And I always listen. I’m very fortunate to be in this position in the sense of playing QB, but also very fortunate to have a very strong-minded father. And so we talk very often, my mom and my dad are my best friends, so being able to have conversations with them to understand that everything they say also is portrayed on me.

“So I think that’s the part of it, but other than that, no, I mean like I said I’m very fortunate to have 1.) a father that’s super strong minded, that’s always there, always wants the best for his kid…Definitely a grown man and I shut him down quite a lot…[but] all he wants is the best for me. ”

Williams also noted that his father’s advice was very much “right place, right time”; that there are times his advice is appropriate and desired, and others when it is not.

Caleb Williams In For An Important Year 2

After establishing that he is very much his own man, Caleb Williams’ focus will no doubt turn to how to fine-tune what is now an excellent situation in Chicago.

The Bears added guards, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, via trades, and added center, Drew Dalman, in free agency, before acquiring offensive weapons, tight end Coltson Loveland and slot receiver, Luther Burden III, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although there still remains a few questions as to what will happen at left tackle, with a race seemingly forming between incumbent starter, Braxton Jones, and second round rookie, Ozzy Trapilo, the offense is looking about as good as it has in over a decade in the Windy City.

Let’s see if Caleb Williams can take advantage of it, and finally put Chicago out of its perennial quarterback woe.