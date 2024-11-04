Bears QB Caleb Williams Reveals Injury After Loss to Cardinals, Offers Update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams suffered an injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, which is the last thing the now .500 franchise can afford.

The good news is that upon divulging the information to media members following the game, Chicago’s rookie QB said that he expects he will be

“Bears QB Caleb Williams tweaked his left ankle late against the Cardinals, but says he believes he’s fine,” Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times reported via an X post.

Caleb Williams Struggled Against Cardinals, Sacked 6 Times

Williams was on his back far too frequently against the Cardinals, which has been a far too frequent theme for Chicago in general this season.

Arizona got to the Bears rookie quarterback a total of six times on Sunday, November 3, resulting in a loss of 45 total yards. The Cardinals added 12 total QB hits along with 6 sacks to the stat sheet, disrupting Williams’ flow all game long.

As a result, Chicago scored just 9 points and fell to the Cardinals by 20, as Williams completed just 22-of-41 passes for 217 yards. He didn’t throw an interception, though he also failed to score a touchdown.

In fact, the entire offense was only able to muster three field goals in what proved to be a sound defeat on the road that dropped the Bears to 4-4 on the season.