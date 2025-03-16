Caleb Williams Sends Subtle Message About Potential Addition of ‘Can’t-Miss’ Prospect

Hi, Subscriber

The prospect of pairing quarterback Caleb Williams and playmaking running back Ashton Jeanty is becoming one of the hotter talking points surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into the NFL draft.

Throughout franchise history, the Bears haven’t been known for setting the league on fire with their offenses.

But adding Jeanty to an offense that already includes Williams, wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze and tight end Cole Kmet — particularly taking the team’s newly revamped offensive line into consideration — has fans and analysts alike intrigued by the possibility.

It seems as if Williams is also intrigued by the idea. The Bears QB liked an Instagram post from the NFL’s official account lauding the RB as “a can’t-miss prospect.”

Caleb Williams & Ashton Jeanty Have Been Creating Some Smoke Surrounding Bears

This isn’t the first time Williams and/or Jeanty fueled rumors the RB could be Chicago-bound.

Back in January, shortly after Johnson’s hiring was announced, Jeanty posted a picture of himself casually hanging out with Williams on his Instagram story. As if that wasn’t enough to fuel the flames, Jeanty said the following at the NFL scouting combine, shouting out current Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy:

“It went great talking with coach Bieniemy, talking football, talking life. It was a great meeting.”

After all this, Williams continues to throw love Jeanty’s way, as evidenced by his recent Instagram activity.

Both Williams and Jeanty have exceptional talents that, when combined, could redefine the way people think about the Bears as an offensive threat, so it’s easy to understand why some folks are getting excited about the possibility of pairing the two.

Bears Have Options With the No. 10 Pick

In his rookie season with the Bears, Williams set franchise records for a rookie in completions (351), passing yards (3,541) and passing touchdowns (20).

Now that Chicago has added an entirely new interior on its O-line, trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while signing center Drew Dalman in free agency, the Bears can either trade down from 10 and get more draft picks, or they can take the best player available to them. It’s not a bad spot to be in.

Jeanty, a standout at Boise State, is widely regarded as the premier running back prospect in the draft. His collegiate career was nothing short of spectacular, culminating in a standout 2024 season where he led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns, netting a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. Jeanty’s performance earned him unanimous All-American honors, the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award, solidifying his status as a top-tier talent.

His running style is a smooth blend of power, vision and agility. That outstanding vision enables him to identify and exploit running lanes, while his lateral agility makes him a formidable opponent in the open field. If he stays healthy, he’s a game-changer.

It’s easy to see why Bears Nation is excited about the potential pairing. Williams’ proficiency in extending plays and making accurate throws on the run would complement Jeanty’s ability to exploit defensive gaps and break tackles. This combination would force defenses to account for multiple threats, reducing their ability to focus on a single aspect of the Bears’ offense.

Moreover, Jeanty’s versatility as a receiver out of the backfield adds another layer to the offensive strategy. His reliable hands and route-running capabilities would provide Williams with a dependable check-down option, enhancing the team’s short-yardage passing game and keeping defenses off balance.

We’ll see how it shakes out, as the former Boise State product is going to have plenty of suitors. But it’s obvious Williams — and much of Bears Nation– will be watching closely.

