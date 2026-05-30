Bears Fans Bracing for a Caleb Williams ‘Madden Curse’ After Cover Leak

Arguably one of the biggest days of the NFL offseason between the draft and the start of training camp is the day the “Madden” cover athlete is announced.

There is a bit of folklore surrounding the popular football game, which has grown a reputation for “cursing” many of its cover athletes — some of which have either gotten seriously injured or just had underwhelming seasons the year they were on the cover of the game.

Chicago Bears fans fear the same will happen to quarterback Caleb Williams in 2026 after a leak of the game’s cover shows that Williams is reportedly the “Madden 27” cover athlete (this has not been confirmed by EA Sports or anyone associated with the game and is pure conjecture circulating on social media right now).

Bears Fans Worried About Caleb Williams

According to Underdog Sports, 12 other quarterbacks have been on the “Madden” cover, and their numbers in their cover years don’t paint a great picture.

“On average, compared to the year prior, their… Passing yards dropped by 10.9%, Passing TDs fell by 25.3%, Interceptions rose by 45.5%,” the outlet posted on X.

Given the checkered history of the “Madden curse,” Bears fans (rightfully so) took to social media to express their worry about Williams landing on the cover of the prestigious game.

“Kiss the season goodbye!! Don’t do it Caleb!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Madden curse bout to hit like a truck 😭😭😭,” another scoffed.

“No. Why did this make Caleb the cover!? Have we learned nothing from the Madden cover curse???” asked a third fan.

“F— no we don’t need that curse on us this year,” another fan replied.

“Welp. We’re f—–. Curse is gonna screw our season,” one user noted.

“Not my QB 💔💔💔💔💔,” proclaimed another user.

“Love the praise though….Dont want that curse,” one fan posted.

“Madden curse loading for Caleb… 😬 Bears fans in shambles 😂,” another user celebrated.

Is the “Madden Curse” Still a Thing?

Most of the injuries and poor seasons that the “Madden curse” became known for happened in the game’s infancy.

Vince Young (2008), Shaun Alexander (2007), Donovan McNabb (2006), Michael Vick (2004), Marshall Faulk (2003), Daunte Culpepper (2002), and Eddie George (2001) were all the earliest victims of the curse, which seemed to die off in the mid-to-late 2010s and early 2020s.

But there are still some players who many believe fell victim to the curse.

2025: Christian McCaffrey

After a career year, in which he rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns, and caught 67 passes for 564 yards and 7 touchdowns, McCaffrey landed on the “Madden” cover and the injured reserve list. He played just four games that season while dealing with multiple injuries.

2024: Josh Allen

Though Allen, who threw for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading the Bills to an 11-6 record and playoff appearance, didn’t get injured, he did throw a career-high 18 interceptions the year he was on the cover.

2017: Rob Gronkowski

The year he graced the cover, Gronk ended his year on injured reserve after dealing with multiple injuries including a pulled hamstring, a lung bruise, and a herniated disc that ended his season. He played just eight games, recording only 25 receptions, 540 yards, and 3 touchdowns — all career lows.

2012: Peyton Hillis

Following a breakout 2010 season, in which he rushed for a career-high 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 61 passes for 477 yards and 2 more scores, Hillis followed it up with just 587 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns in the year he was on the cover. He was off the Browns the following season and out of the league within three years.

Madden cover athletes who seemingly debunked the “Madden curse” include Saquon Barkley (2026), Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady (2022), Lamar Jackson (2021), Antonio Brown (2019), Odell Beckham Jr. (2016), and Richard Sherman (2015).