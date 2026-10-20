Bears QB Caleb Williams Doesn’t Mince Words on Colston Loveland Amid Struggles

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland hasn’t had anywhere near the type of season most fans and media members expected or projected heading into the 2026 campaign, but the return of QB Caleb Williams against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday may have been just the right remedy at just the right time.

Williams completed 30-of-36 attempts for 305 yards and a touchdown during the Week 6 road win in Atlanta, with Loveland on the receiving end of six of those passes for 65 of those yards and the Bears’ only passing TD of the day.

No stranger to the type of criticism Loveland has faced in recent weeks, Williams had a strong message about his tight end’s play and future when speaking with reporters on Tuesday, October 20.

“It’s just a matter of ‘when.’ He’s Colston Loveland. He gets open, and he’s going to keep getting open, and I’m going to keep feeding him the ball,” Williams said. “And you know that’s my mindset.”

Bears’ Offense Looked Elite in Caleb Williams’ Return

Getty Quarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.

Williams went on to call his group of pass-catchers “the best in the world,” and while they haven’t earned that moniker quite yet, it is fair to point out how the offense is humming in 2026 — particularly when Williams is at the helm.

The Bears hung 59 points on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and another 31 on Atlanta in Week 6, both times on the road. Williams has accounted for 574 passing yards, three TDs and no INTs in those two contests combined, while the run game has amassed 389 rushing yards and an unthinkable nine rushing TDs over those two games.

Of course, along with the good, one must point out the bad and, if the situation demands, also the ugly. Williams and the Bears were bad in ugly conditions Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

But the game was also a wet slog, and the Vikings have the No. 2-ranked defense in the NFL through six weeks. Furthermore, Williams got injured late in that game or the Bears may have come out with a win anyway. Chicago and its QB will get their chance to flip the script against Minnesota in Week 18, assuming both teams still have something to play for one Sunday prior to wildcard weekend.

Getty New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Until that rematch, the Bears and Williams have 11 weeks, and 10 games, to hone what is currently the league’s fifth-ranked offense in total yardage per contest, which is headlined by the league’s first-ranked run game.

Chicago (4-2) will get its next opportunity in short order at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football against the visiting New England Patriots (4-2).

The Patriots are led by third-year quarterback Drake Maye, who went No. 3 in the 2024 draft two spots after the Bears selected Williams first overall. Maye finished second in MVP voting last season and led New England to the Super Bowl, where the Seattle Seahawks rolled to victory.

Maye appeared to suffer something of an early-season hangover after that finish, as he struggled mightily through three weeks to begin the season. However, he has returned to form over the past three games, tallying almost 900 yards passing and 10 TD passes compared to just one INT.