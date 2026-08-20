Caleb Williams, Dexter Lawrence Exchange Praise After Bears-Bengals Joint Practice

The Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up a physical joint practice on August 20th, and while the session produced plenty of highlights on both sides of the ball, one storyline stood above the rest: the battle between Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

It didn’t take long for Lawrence to make his presence felt. The All-Pro interior lineman collapsed the pocket and tipped the ball to himself for an interception. It was a signature “Sexy Dexy” moment — the kind of disruptive, game-wrecking play that made Cincinnati surrender the 10th overall pick to acquire him from the New York Giants this offseason.

Williams, for his part, also had a wow play during practice.

“Unbelievable play by Caleb Williams in redzone 11v11,” Fox19’s Jeremy Rauch tweeted. “Dexter Lawrence beat the double team. Had a hand in his face. Williams threw a laser that whizzed over Jordan Battle’s head to Colston Loveland in the endzone. An impossible completion and he made it.”

Caleb Williams, Dexter Lawrence Trade Compliments

Despite lining up on opposite sidelines, Caleb Williams didn’t hold back when discussing the challenge Dexter Lawrence presents.

“He’s an All-Pro guy; he’s one of the best, if not the best D tackles with Chris Jones and all of them up there. So he’s a force to be reckoned with, and that’s something that you go into a game week that you plan for him.”

That praise came even after Lawrence got the better of him during Thursday’s session. “They were running a lot of screens, so I felt this one,” Lawrence explained after. “I saw the running back in the corner of my eye and drifted over and did a little volleyball tip and came down with it.”

Lawrence returned the respect, praising Williams’ competitiveness and resilience.

“He’s a competitor, and I think he’s a special quarterback, and like I said in the middle of the practice he caught a little fire but we came back and fought.”

Bears’ Long-Standing Interest in a Premier Defensive Tackle

The mutual admiration between Caleb Williams and Dexter Lawrence carries extra intrigue given Chicago’s recent interest in acquiring a star defensive tackle.

According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Bears were interested in trading for Lawrence before the Bengals ultimately struck a deal to acquire him from the Giants. Reportedly, Chicago was willing to offer its No. 25 overall pick in the deal, which instead turned into rookie safety Dillon Thieneman, who has already made an impact in the secondary.

The interest in Lawrence wasn’t an isolated pursuit either. The Bears were also one of two teams — along with the Buffalo Bills — that were interested in trading for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea until the very end, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, before the Bucs opted to keep their own star in-house with a one-year, $30 million extension.

With the Bears missing out on both star defensive tackles, Chicago’s defensive line remains a major question mark, and one that general manager Ryan Poles could continue to look to address during the season.