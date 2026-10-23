Does Caleb Williams Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Bears QB’s Dating Status Revealed

There is plenty of interest in Caleb Williams‘ life off the field, including whether the Chicago Bears star has a wife or girlfriend. Williams is not married and is not known to be in a relationship.

The Bears quarterback has not publicly revealed a current relationship. Williams was previously dating girlfriend Alina Thyregod, but it does not appear that the two are still an item.

“I met her at the end of her tenure. We dated a little bit,” Williams said on “The Pivot Podcast” in 2024, via The Spun.

“Then we ended it, kept in strong communication throughout four years. We’re back dating again.”

Williams appeared with Thyregod at the 2024 NFL draft while they were still dating. Earlier this year, Williams was linked to a new potential relationship, but the star quarterback never confirmed whether the two were dating.

Caleb Williams’ Previous Girlfriend Alina Thyregod Lived in Denmark

Back in 2025, Esquire’s Brian O’Keefe conducted an interview with Williams while he was visiting Thyregod. The feature provided a brief glimpse into Williams’ relationship with Thyregod at the time.

“That includes Europe. He’s intrigued by the continent’s food, architecture, and fashion,” O’Keefe wrote in the April 2025, story titled, “The Unusual Life of Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams.” “One day he might even build a house here. But the simplest answer to why Williams is in Denmark right now: His Danish girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, is a college student in Copenhagen. He’s here to hang out with her.

“The two met in 2018 when her family moved to Washington, D.C., for her father’s job and Williams was a star high school quarterback. They reconnected a couple years ago, and their relationship had something of an official public launch when Thyregod accompanied Williams to the NFL draft in April 2024,” O’Keefe added.

“Thyregod spent the day with Williams at his photo shoot for this story, and the pair have an easy banter.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams Is Not Known to be Dating Anyone

The Esquire feature also revealed a personal exchange between Williams and his now ex-girlfriend. Thyregod had a brief comment in the interview.

“At one point, the photographer had set up a shot in a hallway to take advantage of the sunlight. ‘Wherever I go, the sun follows. I always tell her that,’ said Williams, looking Alina’s way,” O’Keefe noted.

“’It’s true,’ she replied. ‘Wherever we go, there’s sunshine. Like, we go to London, it’s been rainy, and then the sun comes out.'”

Caleb Williams’ Parents, Carl Williams & Dayna Price, Are Bears QB’s Biggest Fans

While Williams’ dating life is a question mark, the Bears quarterback remains close with his parents, Carl Williams and Dayna Price. Williams’ mom Dayna previously worked as a nail technician and often painted the quarterback’s nails.

The star’s dad is an entrepreneur who also helped with Williams’ early training sessions when he was younger.

“It’s one thing for a kid to say, ‘You know what? I just want to be the guy in control and I want to do this, that, and the other, throw the ball around,’” Williams father reflected on his son’s ambition during a September 2023, interview with GQ’s Sam Schube.

“It’s another to say, ‘I want to be the greatest.’ He said, ‘If I’m going to play quarterback, I want to be the greatest quarterback who ever played the game.’”