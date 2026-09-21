Bears QB Caleb Williams Gets Great News After Injury in Vikings Loss

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has lucked out after further testing on the scary-looking hamstring injury that knocked him out of Week 2’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, Williams avoided a major injury to his hamstring in Sunday’s 9-3 loss and could still potentially play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring Sunday, tests confirmed today — and the team isn’t even ruling him out for next Monday’s game against the Eagles, sources tell @ringer @netflix sports,” Pelissero wrote Monday on X. “A massive sign of relief in Chicago.”

Caleb Williams Suffered No-Contact Injury Against Vikings

Williams injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings when he rolled out to his left and started running on a 1st-and-goal attempt from the 6-yard line. He slid to the grass midstride and immediately grabbed at his right leg in obvious pain until trainers from both teams came out to attend to him.

Williams limped to the sideline with help from two trainers, then rode the cart into the locker room after a brief evaluation in the medical tent, draping a towel over his head before removing it and flashing a thumbs-up to the crowd with tears in his eyes.

The Bears will likely show caution with their franchise quarterback as they enter a slightly longer week of prep before their Week 3 showdown with the Eagles in prime time, but dodging a major or long-term injury is a victory for both the team and him.

Tyson Bagent Remains Likely to Start vs. Eagles on ‘MNF’

Williams’ injury update is objectively great news for the Bears, but it remains to be seen how realistic his chances actually are of playing against the Eagles on Monday Night Football next week.

The Bears have not shared specifics about Williams’ hamstring, but a Grade 1 strain — the lowest level of such injuries — typically results in a player missing between one and three weeks. While Williams has the benefit of an additional cushion day since they are not playing until next Monday, the team won’t want to rush him back if it increases his chances of re-injury.

With that in mind, backup Tyson Bagent seems more likely than not to start in his place against the Eagles at this point. That can change if Williams participates more than expected this week in practice — or if the Bears say something that indicates he will play — but avoiding a long-term injury does not equate to an immediate return.

Bagent is at least a quarterback who has the trust of the Bears’ coaching staff. He has not started an NFL game since his 2023 rookie season when he filled in for Justin Fields for four games, but head coach Ben Johnson has grown attached to him and is high on his capabilities, which could motivate him to take things more slowly with Williams.