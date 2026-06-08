Bears’ Caleb Williams ‘Immortal Goal’ Sets Tone For Team In 2026

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ second NFL season put the entire league on notice. While his potential was always evident, there was a question of how much of it he’d be able to unlock after a rocky rookie campaign. Now, a year later, after Williams broke the Bears’ single-season passing record, led the team to an 11-6 season, and won a playoff game, he expressed his desire to continue stacking progress for an even bigger goal.

“At 10 years old, I decided I wanted to be a quarterback, and wanted to be one of the greatest quarterbacks at every step that I get to be a part of. You know, I think I’ve done a good job of that so far,” Williams told NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms.

“You know that’s the goal. It’s all about, in my mind, is becoming immortal. That’s building a legacy, that’s winning. It starts with that for me.”

Williams appears focused on keeping the team on the upward trajectory they finished last season with. He’s been very vocal throughout OTAs about how much more comfortable he is in year two of Ben Johnson’s system.

“Where we’re at now is different than where we were at last year,” Williams stated. “A lot of last year was trying to figure it out. A lot of last year was trying to trust teammates and coaches and all of that. I think at this point, we trust our coaches; they trust us.”

Chris Simms Believes Caleb Williams Is A Psychopath In The Best Possible Way

Leadership comes with the quarterback position. Williams revealed to Chris Simms that he initially fell in love with playing quarterback because of the impact he could have on the team.

“I didn’t love the position until we lost, and I wanted to never feel that feeling again. I wanted to spread the ball around, and I wanted to be a reason and a big reason why we win games.”

Williams stated that emotion plays a major role for him, but that he had to learn to control it early on. He told Simms that he was benched at 10 years old because of his “energy, passion, and attitude” after the team failed to score.

Simms acknowledged that Williams is a bit of a “psychopath”, but prefaced it in a good way.

Williams Wants To Compose Himself Like Tom Brady In The Big Moments

Williams elaborated that while his emotions make the game fun, he never wants them to take over. He discussed developing a “goldfish mentality” to compose himself in crucial moments regardless of what happened 10 seconds prior.

Williams later alluded to watching Tom Brady succeed in critical moments, helped him lock in his own competitive drive.

“Brady for just the moments,” Williams stated. “The moment was always his. And that’s always how I want the moment to be. I always want to the ball in my hand. I always want to go down and score. And we will. That’s my mindset, and I try to bring that to my team. Especially in those moments in the huddle. I want to look everybody in the eyes and know, we’re going to go do this. So, the moments is something I took from Brady.”

Williams ability to compose himself in big moments will continue to be tested this upcoming season as the Bears are set to play in seven prime-time games.