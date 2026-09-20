Bears Get Good News on Caleb Williams’ Injury After Vikings Game

Chicago Bears fans collectively held their breath when star quarterback Caleb Williams exited Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter with a non-contact leg injury.

Williams took off out of the pocket and bolted toward the goal line. He went down untouched near the 5-yard line and writhed in pain for a few moments before being helped off the field by the training staff.

Fans immediately thought of the worst-case scenario as Williams was unable to put weight on his right leg. However, some good news emerged on Williams’ status immediately after the game.

Caleb Williams Injury Update

Not long after the game went final, Terrence Tomlin of The Bigs Media posted two photos of Williams walking around under his own power in the locker room area, signaling the injury may not be as bad as originally feared.

“Just passed Caleb Williams walking around by the locker room … he was smiling and in good spirits … very lite limp … nothing around the leg in question …,” Tomlin posted.

Conversely, several other Bears reporters confirmed that Williams was seemingly walking around just fine in the back.

“Walking on his own, yes. Did not have a noticeable limp,” Patrick Norton of CHGO Sports posted.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams came through the locker room while the media was present. He was walking under his own power, no crutches or anything, maybe a slight limp,” Adam Jahns of CHGO Sports noted.

Most believed Williams suffered a hamstring injury based on his reaction when he went down. Furthermore, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the team expects that’s what it is as well.

“I’m actually happy it’s nothing with the knee you know that was my first inclination,” Johnson said. “Hamstring can be pretty damaging as well, we’ll see how bad it is tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

Caleb Williams’ Projected Injury Timeline

If Williams is dealing with a hamstring issue, he will likely return to the field a lot quicker than if he were dealing with an Achilles or ankle injury.

Fox Sports Radio injury expert, Dr. Evan Jeffries, posted on X that Williams’ recovery timeline depends on how severe his strain is deemed to be.

“His timeline to return will be based on severity — Grade I: 2 weeks, Grade II: 3-6 weeks, Grade III: 8-12 weeks or surgery,” Jeffries stated.

Fantasy Points injury analyst Jeff Mueller doesn’t believe Williams’ injury is a long-term one, stating the third-year QB is likely looking at missing between 2-6 weeks.

“Caleb Williams walking around the locker room,” Mueller wrote. “As of right now I’d say it’s not worst case Grade 3. Probably a Grade I or II. 🙌🏻.”