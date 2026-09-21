Caleb Williams’ Backlash Amid Injury Sparks Strong Message From Ex-Bears Pro Bowl Star

It has been a challenging 24 hours for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams amid the star’s injury. Williams is now receiving backlash from some fans and media analysts for his reaction after being carted off the field.

Williams’ injury was initially feared to be serious, but now the Bears are not ruling out the quarterback potentially playing in Week 3.

Bears legend Kyle Long responded to a post on X asking if there were any opinions on Williams “presented in good faith” amid the backlash the quarterback is receiving. The 3-time Pro Bowler attempted to defend Williams’ reaction amid an uncertain injury at the time.

“Nobody understands how much a guy like Caleb loves the game, his team and the city that calls him theirs,” Long detailed in a series of September 21, 2026, messages on X.

“When you go down and you know you’re INJURED there is a certain intensity of emotion that hits you. All of your immediate goals and plans are derailed: that causes emotion,” Long added.

“There’s your good faith opinion. When I see the tears roll, I get it. I’ve been there.”

Here’s what you need to know about Williams and the latest Bears news.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Is Receiving Backlash for His Emotional Reaction to Injury

Play

Some fans are criticizing Williams’ emotional reaction for a hamstring injury that appears more minor than initially feared. Bussin With the Boys’ Will Compton is among those who criticized Williams on social media.

“Now that we’re on the other side of this news and Caleb Williams is okay… You can’t scream like that and get carted off for a hamstring,” Compton noted in a September 21, message on X.

“You just can’t.”

Compton posted a follow-up video explaining his take on Williams. This led to a not-so-friendly response from Long.

“U made your post now shut the (expletive) up will,” Long reacted to Compton in the comments.

Bears News: Chicago Is Not Ruling Out Caleb Williams Playing vs. Eagles in Week 3

Play

Fans may not all view Williams’ injury the same way, but the good news is the quarterback has a chance to return to the field sooner rather than later. The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that Williams could return as soon as Week 3.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring Sunday, tests confirmed today — and the team isn’t even ruling him out for next Monday’s game against the Eagles, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” Pelissero detailed on September 21.

“A massive sigh of relief in Chicago.”

Caleb Williams’ Injury News: Bears QB Described as Week-to-Week

Play

Bears head coach Ben Johnson described Williams as “week-to-week” following the hamstring injury. The Bears are expected to turn to Tyson Bagent at quarterback if Williams is forced to miss time.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a week-to-week deal for him,” Johnson said of Williams, per ESPN. “I’ve got to still talk with our trainer.

“We’ll do that here shortly and I’ll have the lowdown from him. But it sounds like it’s week-to-week but will likely miss some time.”