Bears’ Caleb Williams Injury Puts Tyson Bagent Directly Under the Spotlight

The Chicago Bears suddenly have a much bigger problem at quarterback as Caleb Williams went down during Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the game in the fourth quarter after going down on a non-contact play.

Adam Schefter reported that the Bears said Williams suffered a hamstring injury, but there is no timetable yet for how much time Williams could miss. That uncertainty puts Tyson Bagent directly under the spotlight.

Bagent replaced Williams and nearly led the Bears to a late comeback, moving Chicago into position to potentially tie the game before Dallas Turner sacked him on fourth down to end the final drive.

Williams is going to miss time, and Bagent is now the quarterback Chicago will have to rely on while he recovers. After getting thrown into Sunday’s game, Bagent suddenly has a much bigger opportunity in front of him.

Bagent has done this before

Tyson Bagent isn’t walking into an unfamiliar situation.

The former undrafted free agent from Shepherd has already made four career starts for the Chicago Bears – He went 2-2 in those games as a rookie in 2023, completing 65.7% of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Those numbers obviously aren’t going to make anyone forget about Caleb Williams. They do, however, show that Bagent has real NFL experience. He’s also spent the last two seasons watching Williams operate the offense rather than having to learn the system from scratch. That matters now.

The Bears have consistently treated Bagent as more than just a camp arm. Chicago’s own preseason coverage described him as a “proficient and trustworthy backup,” while Ben Johnson has called him “phenomenal” and “smart as a whip.” The Bears have also consistently turned down trade calls for him.

So while nobody planned on Bagent becoming a major part of the offense this early, the Bears have spent plenty of time preparing him for exactly this kind of situation. Now they may need it.

Chicago can’t afford for the offense to fall apart

The biggest challenge for Tyson Bagent will be trying to keep an offense built around Caleb Williams moving without fundamentally changing what makes it work. Bagent now has to make that work.

Williams brings a level of athleticism and playmaking ability that Bagent simply doesn’t have. He can extend plays, create outside structure and turn broken plays into explosive gains. The Bears just watched him lead an offense that put up 59 points against Carolina in Week 1.

Bagent’s job would be different. He needs to keep the offense on schedule, get the ball to Chicago’s playmakers and avoid turning Williams’ absence into a reason for the entire offense to shrink.

The Chicago Bears still don’t know how much time Williams will miss, and that part of the situation could change quickly once more information becomes available. But for now, Bagent has gone from being one of the more important insurance policies on Chicago’s roster to becoming one of their most important players.