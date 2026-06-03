Bears QB Caleb Williams Makes History With Major Career Milestone

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams continues to add to his growing list of accomplishments.

His latest achievement puts him in exclusive company in franchise history.

On Wednesday, EA Sports officially announced Williams as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27. This makes him the first player in Bears history to appear on the cover of the iconic video game franchise.

The honor comes after a breakout second NFL season in which Williams led Chicago to an NFC North title, a playoff victory, and set a new franchise record for passing yards.

“When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true,” Williams said. “Being on the cover of ‘Madden NFL 27’ is a full-circle moment.”

The former No. 1 overall pick added that he grew up playing the game and imagining what it would be like to one day become part of it.

“I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game. I know fans are going to love what’s new in this year’s game, and I’m looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season.”

The announcement quickly generated excitement across social media, with many noting how rapidly Williams has transformed the trajectory of the Bears franchise.

Bears Caleb Williams’ Rise Continues to Impress

The Madden cover selection is another reminder of just how quickly Williams has become the face of football in Chicago.

NFL reporter Sam Block summarized Williams’ remarkable progression in a viral post, writing:

“2024… Caleb Williams drafted 1st overall

2025… Caleb leads Bears to 11-6 record

2026… Caleb is named as Madden Cover

This is what a generational talent looks like.”

Williams enters Madden NFL 27 with a 90 overall rating, which is reportedly the highest rating ever given to a Bears quarterback in Madden history.

Bears reporter Jacob Infante highlighted that accomplishment on social media, posting:

“QB Caleb Williams will have a 90 overall rating in Madden 27. It’s the highest rating by a Bears quarterback in Madden history. Well deserved.”

After years of instability at quarterback, Chicago appears to have found its franchise cornerstone.

Williams threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns while tossing just seven interceptions during the 2025 season.

The Signature Moment Behind the Cover

EA Sports chose one of Williams’ most memorable plays for the standard edition cover.

The image recreates his signature jump pass from Chicago’s dramatic NFC Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers. Facing fourth-and-8, Williams delivered a stunning throw to Rome Odunze that helped spark one of the biggest comeback wins in recent Bears history.

EA Sports Vice President of Franchise Strategy and Marketing Evan Dexter praised Williams while explaining the decision.

“Caleb Williams is what a true face of the franchise looks like — the culmination of many moments in the Chicago Bears’ incredible history that has led them to their electric, generational quarterback.”

The cover reveal also sparked another wave of excitement among Bears fans after B/R Gridiron pointed out that Williams is now officially “the first ever player in Bears history to grace a Madden cover.”

With a division title, playoff success, franchise passing records, and now a Madden cover appearance already on his résumé, Williams continues to cement himself as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars heading into a pivotal 2026 season.