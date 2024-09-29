Bears QB Caleb Williams Buys $13 Million Mansion in Lake Forest: Look

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams recently purchased a luxurious mansion on Lake Michigan after inking his rookie deal as the No. 1 overall pick.

Williams signed a four-year contract worth $39.5 million that includes a fifth-year team option. Included in the deal was a $25.5 million signing bonus, a little more than half of which Williams dropped on his new $12.9 million Lake Forest home.

Barstool Sports on September 26 shared a TikTok that offered a video tour of Williams’ new digs, which includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms on three acres of land with private beach access.

Williams’ spread is reminiscent of an English estate, like something straight out of “The Gentleman,” a film and Emmy-winning series on Netflix from director Guy Ritchie. The house is equipped with a grand hall, a home theater, a fitness center, a gourmet kitchen and a billiard room — among several other luxury amenities.

Caleb Williams Has Battled Growing Pains Through Bears’ First 4 Games

Williams’ home has likely provided some respite for the rookie QB, who has struggled throughout his first four NFL games.

Chicago is 2-2, with home victories over the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams, as well as road losses to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Wilson has completed close to 62% of his passes over that four-game stretch with 787 passing yards, 3 TDs and 4 INTs. He has also rushed the football 16 times for 79 yards.

That stat line isn’t the type of high-octane play that a healthy portion of local and national media predicted Chicago’s offense might be capable of in Williams’ first year.

Part of the issue has been health, specifically with regards to wide receiver Keenan Allen who the Bears acquired via a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. Another part has been Williams’ learning curve and the subsequent committing of major errors — namely interceptions in both road losses that cost Chicago a chance to win both games (each was a one-score defeat).

Perhaps the biggest concern, however, has been a porous offensive line impacted by both injury and poor play that has failed to keep Williams upright. Opposing defenses have sacked Williams a total of 16 times through four games, and the quarterback hits are beginning to stack up in a way that could impact Williams’ health down the line this season should they continue.

Caleb Williams Played Best Game of Career Against Rams in Week 4

Williams slowed down some in the fourth game of his young career against the Rams on Sunday, September 29, and it showed in the results.

He completed 17-of-23 passes for 157 yards and 1 TD, earning by far the best rating of his professional tenure at 106.6. Los Angeles still got to Williams for 3 sacks, though the play of the offense was better across the board than in the previous three weeks.

Williams will have a week to recover at his new home on the lake before the Bears host the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field next Sunday.