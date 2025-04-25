Caleb Williams Sends 3-Word Message to New TE Colston Loveland

Color Caleb Williams happy.

The Chicago Bears‘ quarterback got another playmaker to work with after the team selected tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 draft.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pound, Loveland is poised to become a key asset for Williams. The young TE’s sure hands coupled with his proficiency in creating separation on short to intermediate routes should provide Williams with a dependable option, particularly in high-pressure situations.

After the Bears nabbed Loveland, Williams took to his Instagram story to welcome his new TE, sharing a pic of the team’s newest member, writing: “Let’s do it.”

According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Loveland said shortly after getting drafted that he had already received a call from Williams.

Caleb Williams Has Good Reason to Be Excited About Colston Loveland

While Loveland will need to improve as a blocker in order to take on — and ideally win against — NFL-level defenders, his work ethic and resilience suggest he’ll be up to the challenge. Ideally, the Bears are hoping Williams and Loveland form an on-field synergy that takes the offense to the next level. They’re also hoping Loveland will become a cornerstone of their success in the coming years.

Loveland emerged as one of the premier tight ends in college football during his three-year tenure at the University of Michigan, where he showcased a rare combination of size, athleticism and great hands. Over 39 games, he amassed 117 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns, solidifying his place among Michigan’s all-time greats at the position.

His junior season in 2024 was particularly notable; despite playing through a significant shoulder injury, he set a school record for single-season receptions by a tight end with 56 catches, finishing with 582 yards and five TDs in just 10 games.

His performance last year earned him Second-Team All-American recognition and a finalist spot for the John Mackey Award, which is handed out to the nation’s top tight end.

Loveland Could Be Ben Johnson’s New Sam LaPorta

Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s offense is known for its usage of multiple tight ends, so the addition of Loveland isn’t much of a surprise. Drawing from his experience developing tight ends like Sam LaPorta in Detroit, Johnson is set to implement 12 personnel formations, which will pair Loveland with veteran tight end Cole Kmet.

Two-TE sets very often help exploit defensive mismatches while also bolstering both the passing and running games. Loveland’s versatility and athleticism are going to create many mismatches when opposing linebackers and safeties attempt to cover him over the middle. Essentially, he’s a wide receiver trapped in a tight end’s body, so it will be exciting to see what Johnson has in store for him.

While Loveland’s blocking abilities definitely need more refinement and better technique, his commitment to improvement and adaptability in college suggest a promising trajectory. His integration into the Bears’ offense should be immediate, and he should be an impact player out of the gate.

Heading into Day 2 of the draft, the Bears still have two selections in the second round (Nos. 39 and 41), along with a pick in Round 3 (No. 72 overall), a fifth-rounder (No. 148) and two seventh rounders (Nos. 233 and 240 overall).