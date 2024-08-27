Caleb Williams Fuels Micah Parsons Trade Rumors in Since-Deleted Post

Caleb Williams set Bears Nation on fire with an August 26 social media post — a post he deleted shortly after sharing it.

It all started after the Dallas Cowboys signed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million contract extension. Perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons is entering Year 4 and has yet to ink an extension himself, which has led fans of some teams to wax wistful on social media about a possible Parsons trade.

Chicago’s need for a top pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat has been well-covered, and some Bears fans couldn’t help but wonder what a Sweat-Parsons pairing might look like. Williams may have been wondering the same thing.

The Chicago Bears‘ rookie quarterback took to X (formally Twitter) and shared the following post from an account called Caleb Williams Fan Club: “With the Ceedee Lamb extension, the Cowboys probably can’t afford to extend Micah Parsons. King Poles, work your magic.”

Bears Nation Reacts to Caleb Williams Adding Fuel to Micah Parsons Trade Rumors

“King Poles,” of course, is a reference to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who has not been shy about making a significant trade if he feels it can benefit his team. Poles sent a 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders last year in exchange for Sweat, and he has made multiple additions to the defense alone since the conclusion of the preseason — more on those later.

After Williams re-posted the fan account urging Poles to pursue a Parsons trade, X users had numerous responses, many of which involved eyeball emoji:

“Caleb Williams feeding into the Bears Twitter rumors around Micah Parsons is legendary,” Harrison Graham of Chat Sports wrote.

“So, Caleb Williams just retweeted a post encouraging Ryan Poles to trade for Micah Parsons. That’s fun and interesting!” one fan wrote.

“This is your time to shine, Ryan Poles!” another fan added.

Others had thoughts about why Williams hastily deleted his repost about Parkins:

Bears, Ryan Poles Have Made 2 Recent Additions to Defensive Line Via Trade

On August 23, Chicago traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for 27-year-old defensive end Darrell Taylor.

A day later, on August 24, the Bears sent a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Williams and a 2025 seventh-round selection.

Neither addition is likely going to make a splash, as both Taylor and Williams are likely going to be rotational players. Still, the Bears must feel good enough with players such as fifth-round rookie Austin Booker and veteran DeMarcus Walker opposite Sweat to not make any significant additions on the D-line.

Taylor is a particularly interesting addition for the Bears. The 6-foot-4, 267-pound edge rusher played in 49 games for the Seahawks (13 starts) over his three NFL seasons. His best season came in 2022, when he amassed 13 QB hits and 9.5 sacks. He had 5.5 sacks in 2023. He’s nowhere near elite, but Taylor has some definite low-risk, high-reward potential.

Adding Parsons isn’t a realistic option for the Bears, largely because Dallas surely doesn’t want to part with a player who has had at least 13.0 sacks in each of his three seasons. Still, as some Bears fans noted, it’s fun to dream. Just ask Caleb.