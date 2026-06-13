Bears QB Caleb Williams Responds to Micah Parsons’ NFL 100 Comments

An old NFC North rivalry just got a little more interesting. As they do every summer, the NFL is preparing to count down the top 100 players in the league, as voted on by the players themselves. While we don’t know the rankings yet, we do know one thing: Packers ED Micah Parsons voted Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams as the best player in the NFL, sparking widespread discussion over this nod.

Williams is coming off a major breakout season in his second year in the league, leading the Bears to an NFC North title and a home playoff win over the Packers (sans Parsons, who had torn his ACL a few weeks prior). But few would dub him the best player in football, adding intrigue to the motivation behind Parsons’ comments.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams on Micah Parsons’ NFL Top 100 Comments

“Just funny,” Williams said in his press conference when asked about Parsons’ comments. “Obviously it’s good jokes. Obviously we’re football players on opposite teams so it’s a little rivalry. But nothing taken to heart or anything like that. Said he’s fire and I’m ice, so. We’ll see which one holds up.”

“Yeah, it’s cool,” Williams said on Parsons naming him the best player in football.

“Probably not,” Williams added with a smile when asked if he’d ever vote for a Packer as the best player in the league. “But that’s on my side of how I do things. Obviously he’s a phenomenal player, you worry about him every single snap, so kudos to him and [have] a speedy recovery.”

Williams has a tight line to walk in his own response, as he doesn’t want to appear overly chummy with Green Bay’s best player. That doesn’t typically go over too well in Chicago. But independent of that, it’s a tremendous honor and a sign of respect that one of the best pass rushers in football views Williams as not only the best quarterback he’s faced, but the best player in the entire league.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Has Another Step to Take in 2026

Williams overcame a rough rookie season with the Bears in 2024, bouncing back in a big way in 2025 with 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions, adding 388 rushing yards and three more touchdowns.

But Williams left room for improvement, too. He only completed 58.1 percent of his passes, an abysmal number by the standards of best player in the league. That’s well below league average, and while Williams overcame these deficiencies by showing up with big plays in the biggest moments, down-to-down consistency is something he needs to work on.

If the Bears are to reach their potential and take another step forward as a team in 2026, Williams has to continue getting better. Chicago can’t afford him to stagnate — or worse — regress. The good news is the Bears have every confidence in Williams to do that.