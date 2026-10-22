Caleb Williams’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caleb Williams is the star quarterback for the NFL’s Chicago Bears. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Williams’ net worth to be $14 million.

Here is what you need to know about Caleb Williams’ net worth.

1. Caleb Williams Signed The Richest Rookie Quarterback Deal

As a rookie in the NFL, Williams signed an incredibly lucrative deal. As Celebrity Net Worth notes:

“His rookie contract with Chicago totaled four years and $39.49 million, fully guaranteed in its entirety, making it the richest rookie quarterback deal in league history at the time it was signed.

Williams received an enormous $25.54 million signing bonus, which accounted for the bulk of his early career earnings. In his first NFL season, his total cash payout reached approximately $26.5 million, combining the signing bonus with base salary and standard rookie compensation.”

2. Caleb Williams is One of the Top-Paid Quarterbacks in the NFL

Williams is in the third year of a four-year contract worth just under $40 million. For the 2026 season, he is set to earn $10,778,445.

While he may not be the highest-paid quarterback, he is in the same earning tier as Drake Maye, Cameron Ward, Anthony Richardson, and Jacoby Brissett. All of those quarterbacks make around $10 million per season.

Williams ranks 22nd among NFL quarterbacks in 2026 earnings. Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams is currently the league’s highest-paid quarterback. He signed a one-year, $55 million contract in May 2026.

3. Caleb Williams’ Unknown Earnings From Endorsements

Since his college days, Williams has collected many endorsements. According to The Sporting News, his endorsement portfolio has only grown since he joined the NFL.

The Sporting News lists Williams endorsements as AC+ION Water, Athletic Brewing Company, AT&T, Beats by Dre, Dr. Pepper, Nike, Panini America, PlayStation, Trolli, and United Airlines.

Williams has also appeared in commercials, ranging from Wendy’s Fast Food Restaurants to Nissan.

4. Caleb Williams Launched His Own Investment Firm

Williams is not only an NFL athlete, but he has also ventured into business.

In 2024, he launched his own investment firm called 888 Midas. According to Business Wire, “Caleb Williams, the first player selected in the 2024 National Football League draft by the Chicago Bears, today announced the formation of 888 Midas, a new partnership that seeks to associate with and capitalize on select alternative investments in private equity, venture capital and real estate.”

“888 Midas is an investment and strategic business advisory enterprise seeking like-minded associations and select private equity, venture capital, and real estate funding opportunities.”

5. Caleb Williams Started His Own Charity

In addition to making sure that his money works for him (via investments), Williams is giving back to the community through his charitable efforts. He spearheads these efforts through his charity, Caleb Cares.

He recently shared a contest on his Instagram page where fans could buy tickets for a grand prize draw that includes a meet-and-greet photo op with Williams himself.

According to the Caleb Cares website, “Caleb Cares is built on the belief that small actions can create meaningful change. Whether it’s recognizing a student for showing kindness, creating opportunities for young people, or showing up for a community. We believe making a difference starts with caring enough to act.”