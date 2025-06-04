Bears Should Not ‘Have Any Questions About Caleb Williams’ – Insider

The Chicago Bears‘ franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams, dealt admirably with the new exposé in Seth Wickersham’s new book that revealed the former USC star did not want to come to the Bears (understandably) during the pre-draft process.

Yet, some believe there are still concerns to be had about Williams going into next season, with former New York Jets general manager, Mike Tennenbaum, relaying his thoughts on last Friday’s ‘Get Up’ on ESPN.

Adam Rank Goes Head-To-Head With Tennenbaum Over Caleb Williams

“I worked with Ben Johnson in Miami, the new head coach of the Bears,” Tannenbaum said on the show, “He is going to be a rule-based, disciplined play caller and coach. When you have 68 sacks? Look, the Bears were not great in coaching, not great in personnel last year but you have to bear some of that responsibility. No team has done more for their quarterback in this offseason than the Bears. We’ll see if he’ll get better, but I am concerned by his lack of his discipline in his fundamentals, that’s not going to allow him to maximize his potential.”

Despite his purported “lack of discipline” in certain key areas of the game, according to Tennenbaum, NFL Network’s Adam Rank believes that neither the Bears nor Tennenbaum should have any questions about the former first overall pick, as said on the The Jim Rome Show.

“I don’t think you should have any question about Caleb Williams.” Lifelong Bears fan @AdamRank is still high on the QB going into year two. pic.twitter.com/Y10W3bUOs1 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 3, 2025

“I don’t think you should have any questions about Caleb Williams,” Rank said in conversation with Jim Rome, in which he delved into Tennenbaum’s perhaps questionable track record with quarterbacks that included taking another former USC QB, Mark Sanchez, with the sixth overall pick back in 2009.

How Is The Caleb Williams Situation Heading Into Year 2?

Almost certainly better than his rookie year, one would have to imagine. There is no doubt that Caleb Williams has some work to do, both in terms of his play on the field and his conduct on the sidelines. But 20 touchdowns and six picks, for a player with a poor head coach and very leaky offensive line, is hardly a terrible rookie season.

Williams came into the league as one of the most hyped up quarterback prospects in recent memory, and many believe that year two should and will be his time to shine. Offseason moves that have seen an overhaul of the interior offensive line, and multiple reinforcements at tight and receiver will give hope to Chicago that their prized asset can turn into their long-awaited franchise quarterback.

Perhaps, even, a franchise quarterback who can become the first player in the entirety of Bears’ organizational history to manage a 4000+ yard passing season in the NFL.