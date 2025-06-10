‘Propelling’ Blueprint Will Aid Bears’ Caleb Williams Amid Concerns

The debut season of Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears didn’t exactly resemble a No. 1 overall pick lighting the league on fire. Statistically, his rookie campaign paints a grievous picture: among 40 quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks last season, Williams ranked 33rd in success rate, 30th in EPA per dropback, 32nd in adjusted net yards per attempt. He was sacked on 10% of his dropbacks (68 sacks!), which is one of the worst marks in the NFL. These types of numbers would concern even the most optimistic fan.

But as ESPN’s Ben Solak emphasizes, context is everything. And when it comes to truly evaluating Williams, it’s not just about the numbers. It’s about what’s hidden between the numbers: the flashes of brilliance, the physically impossible throws, and the resilience under the chaotic conditions last season. These qualities are not only rare, but they’re also the very traits that will propel Williams into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. When answering the question, “Is it time to panic about Caleb Williams?” The answer lies beyond the harsh statistics from his rookie season.

No Need to Panic: Why Patience is Key with Caleb Williams’ Development

Take, for instance, Williams’ third-and-14 completion against the Detroit Lions, which Solak talks about in his article.

Watch it a few times. Moving to his left, against the grain for a right-handed quarterback, he uncorks a bullet to the sideline, with accuracy and velocity that few quarterbacks possess. And even fewer would attempt. And that’s just one of the many examples of what makes Williams special. It’s something that teams don’t teach, and it comes from his innate talent.

That talent is still very much alive and waiting to explode. Even with all those unflattering statistics surrounding Williams’ rookie season, he still managed to throw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

The Blueprint for a Sophomore Leap Is Already in Place

Solak also draws a compelling parallel between Williams and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, whose 2023 season began so poorly that it prompted people to believe he was a bust in just one season. Yet, with a coaching staff and a revamped offensive line (sound familiar?), Young showed visible growth and proved doubters wrong in a few months. Now, Williams is on the same trajectory. The only difference? He has the weapons that Young can only dream of having.

The Bears have already taken the right steps to support a second-year leap. Head coach Ben Johnson arrives from Detroit, where the Lions were among the NFL’s most creative and effective offenses. Johnson’s Lions ranked first in play-action rate and fifth in pre-snap motion last season, two elements that simplify reads and create cleaner pockets for quarterbacks. Chicago, by contrast, ranked 30th and 21st in those respective categories. Expect that to change in 2025.

If the Bears can reduce the number of hits Williams takes, give him more schemed throws with motion and play-action, and trust in the talent that made him the top pick, the 2025 version of Caleb Williams could be one of the NFL’s most improved players. So no, it’s not time to panic. If anything, it’s time to be cautiously excited.