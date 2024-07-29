Bears QB Caleb Williams Sends Message on Playing in Preseason

The Chicago Bears have not decided whether rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of their starters will play against the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game this week, but Williams knows what he would prefer.

“I would love to get out there and play,” Williams told reporters after July 29’s practice. “It’s pretty awesome to be at Canton, but it’s coach’s decision.”

Last week, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the team will decide on who will play against the Texans in the Hall of Fame Game on Tuesday, July 30. But live reps will be especially valuable for the offense that will be adjusting to a rookie quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in the next six weeks leading up to the 2024 season opener.

The Bears also must strike a proper balance with how much they play Williams. The on-field reps are critical, but so too is keeping Williams healthy and avoiding unnecessary injury or fatigue during exhibition games. Typically, teams starting rookie quarterbacks aim to give them between 20 and 40 snaps in the preseason to help them acclimate.

“I always think there’s more pros than cons than anything, especially for a young guy like myself,” Williams said. “Reps are always paramount for anyone like myself — a rookie, a second-year guy, a third-year guy. It’s paramount. It’s really important. And we’ll see about these preseason games coming up [and] how they play out.”

The Bears will take on the Texans in their preseason opener at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Bears Want to See How Caleb Williams Handles Pass Rush

The Bears can learn a lot about Williams in a simulated practice setting. They can assess his command over the offense and understanding of their playbook. They can test his arm strength, throwing angles, cadences and chemistry with his teammates.

On a few occasions, Williams’ leadership qualities have also been front and center, such as when he stepped between DeMarcus Walker and Gerald Everett in a recent practice as they were jawing at each other and helped diffuse the situation.

What the Bears cannot see, though — and what offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is most eager to see from Williams in the preseason — is how he manages the pocket and handles the pass rush when defenders are allowed to finish out plays and make contact.

“Ball security’s at a premium, so now with the live rush, when the play ends, if there is a potential for a sack — which we know we don’t ever want to have, but they happen — how does that play finish out when it’s real?” Waldron said on July 29.

“We’ve got guys trying to strip the ball, trying to finish the play on defense, and so how do you react to that? How do you react to the collapsing pocket?”

Caleb Williams ‘On Track’ to Being Ready for Opener

Williams has been making progress in camp even if every practice has not gone his way. There have been struggles and miscues, some of which can be blamed on other players, but Williams has made plenty of his own mistakes throughout his first camp.

For instance, Williams threw back-to-back interceptions during July 27’s practice in the team’s 7-on-7 work as the defense dominated the day for the Bears, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock. He looked better when they reconvened for their next practice on July 29, still dealing with a somewhat sluggish offense but connecting with both Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze for a pair of touchdowns in 11-on-11 work.

The Bears understand there will be bumps along the way for Williams in his first camp, but Eberflus also sees a player who is getting better every day, even if the offense does not win the competitive portion of practice every day. At the end of the day, Williams is still a rookie finding his way in the NFL and believes he will get there before Week 1.

“I think I’m on track to be ready, exactly where I need to be and where they want me to be,” Williams said. “I’m excited. Every day I wake up, I’m learning something new. And so, getting ready for the season, preseason and these next practices, I’m very excited, still progressing, but we’re toward the end of install right now for this portion.

“So progressing, excited and ready to go.”