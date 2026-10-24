Bears QB Caleb Williams Handed $11k Punishment From NFL for Silly Reason

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has seen just about everything when it comes to the media, fans, and even the league attacking him for his actions.

Seems like just about everyone has an opinion when it comes to him wearing nail polish, drinking matcha, and even the type of clothes he wears and the events he goes to in the offseason.

But now even the NFL is getting in on one of their superstars. According to Complex Sneakers, Williams was fined by the league over $11,000 for his Caddix cleats that he wore against the Atlanta Falcons for violating the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Handed $11k Punishment From NFL

I’m no expert when it comes to NFL cleats, but the likely reason why Caleb Williams is wearing Claddix cleats is that they provide more cushion and protection against injury, compared to standard NFL-approved cleats.

Regardless, it feels like a silly fine if the reason why Williams is wearing Claddix cleats is for the sake of trying to prevent another injury.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts under Complex Sneakers’ post:

Pocket change for him. The @NFL should be ashamed of themselves. Fining guys for wearing cleats that provide more protection than the s*** Nike sells.” @JeffVL

“Because Caddix actually flex and keep your knees intact.” @DopeShotDan

NO Fun League ” @antiliaan1987

“He was coming back from a three week hamstring injury. Maybe he chose those cleats for a medical reason?” @KanekaKeoki

Looking into the NFL’s description for uniforms and equipment rules, Claddix isn’t an approved brand that NFL players can wear, which is why Williams was fined. That didn’t seem to bother him, as he wore the same shoe the following week against the New England Patriots

Williams’ Comments After Patriots Victory

After Williams defeated the Patriots 30-24, he had some comments on his teammates:

Williams on Luther Burden’s performance: “Luther’s a problem child and we want to keep getting the ball in his hands. I heard he’s 17 for 17 when the ball’s thrown to him so far this season.”

Williams on Cairo Santos’ 58-yard field goal: “I thought I could take the sack in that situation, keep the clock going. I’ll learn from it so when we get in that situation again. But that’s my guy, Cairo. We believe in each other. Cairo misses, cool, I got your back. When we don’t score, Cairo has our back. Coach trusted him, we trust him, and that’s who we are.”

Williams on Cole Kmet’s injury: “Cole’s been there for me every step of the way, through the first year, through the second year, and now through this year. I don’t have the words to describe what Cole is to me, what Cole is to this team. I’ll be right there with him through every step of whatever the injury is.”