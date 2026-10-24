Bears QB Caleb Williams Handed $11k Punishment From NFL for Silly Reason

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on October 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Seems like just about everyone has an opinion when it comes to him wearing nail polish, drinking matcha, and even the type of clothes he wears and the events he goes to in the offseason.
But now even the NFL is getting in on one of their superstars. According to Complex Sneakers, Williams was fined by the league over $11,000 for his Caddix cleats that he wore against the Atlanta Falcons for violating the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules.
Bears QB Caleb Williams Handed $11k Punishment From NFL
I’m no expert when it comes to NFL cleats, but the likely reason why Caleb Williams is wearing Claddix cleats is that they provide more cushion and protection against injury, compared to standard NFL-approved cleats.
Regardless, it feels like a silly fine if the reason why Williams is wearing Claddix cleats is for the sake of trying to prevent another injury.
“He was coming back from a three week hamstring injury. Maybe he chose those cleats for a medical reason?” @KanekaKeoki
Looking into the NFL’s description for uniforms and equipment rules, Claddix isn’t an approved brand that NFL players can wear, which is why Williams was fined. That didn’t seem to bother him, as he wore the same shoe the following week against the New England Patriots.
Williams’ Comments After Patriots Victory
After Williams defeated the Patriots 30-24, he had some comments on his teammates:
Williams on Luther Burden’s performance: “Luther’s a problem child and we want to keep getting the ball in his hands. I heard he’s 17 for 17 when the ball’s thrown to him so far this season.”
Williams on Cairo Santos’ 58-yard field goal: “I thought I could take the sack in that situation, keep the clock going. I’ll learn from it so when we get in that situation again. But that’s my guy, Cairo. We believe in each other. Cairo misses, cool, I got your back. When we don’t score, Cairo has our back. Coach trusted him, we trust him, and that’s who we are.”
Williams on Cole Kmet’s injury: “Cole’s been there for me every step of the way, through the first year, through the second year, and now through this year. I don’t have the words to describe what Cole is to me, what Cole is to this team. I’ll be right there with him through every step of whatever the injury is.”
The Bears will have a mini bye week as the next game won’t come until Monday, November 2nd on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.
Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga
Bears QB Caleb Williams Handed $11k Punishment From NFL for Silly Reason