On June 3rd, Rapper Boosie Badazz took to social media to complain about the new cover of Madden 27 featuring Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and his painted nails, getting bent out of shape and starting his rant with, “fingernails painted on Madden young boys look up to you bro smh this is the example u set for them,” followed by a bunch of expletives.

It’s honestly pretty embarrassing how someone like Boosie is so obsessed with the fact that “Williams isn’t a good example for kids” just because he paints his nails.

Rather than giving in to the hate and trying to talk smack back to the rapper, Williams had a more witty way of responding.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Responds to Backlash From Rapper Boosie

Williams took to Instagram to post a collection of images featuring him grabbing food, at practice, and during the Madden event with the caption “Show the world” and adding the song, “Show The World,” by Boosie, essentially just trolling Boosie for his outburst.

“They [Madden and EA] wanted me to be myself,” Williams said. “They wanted that energy. ‘We want you to be you, we want you to do as you do. We want you to wear what you wear on game day, we want you to dress how you dress, we want you to do this because we want it to be the most real version,'” Williams recalled being told.

Meanwhile, it took one second to go on Boosie’s Instagram and find a pinned post with the caption “Boosie Topless Pool Party.” Yet he’s trying to say Williams isn’t a good example for the kids because he paints his nails? How ironic.

EA Sports VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing Comments on Decision to Select Williams as the Cover Athlete for Madden 27

EA Sports VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing, Evan Dexter, explained why Caleb Williams was selected as the cover athlete for Madden 27:

“Caleb Williams is what a true face of the franchise looks like — the culmination of many moments in the Chicago Bears’ incredible history that has led them to their electric, generational quarterback,” Dexter said. “Madden NFL 27 aims to put more of those critical moments and key management decisions, with meaningful consequences that echo across the NFL, in the hands of our players so that they can build a league that’s truly their own. Just like Caleb, the future of football in ‘Madden NFL 27’ is thrilling and more dynamic than ever before.”

Williams commented on what being on the cover of Madden meant for him.

“I was super excited, super juiced. Excited to be the first Bear to be a part of this and the cover athlete. It’s something like a wishing star, a shooting star, a dream come true. It’s all of the above. Everything and more.”

Bears President & CEO Kevin Warren also commented on Williams being the cover athlete for Madden, saying, “This is a transformative moment for the Chicago Bears, our fans, and the Chicagoland area. To witness Caleb Williams becoming the first current Bears player featured on the cover of Madden NFL reflects the excitement, momentum and vision surrounding this organization’s future. The intersection of football, culture, entertainment and gaming continues to create powerful opportunities to connect with the next generation of fans, and we are excited to celebrate this milestone alongside EA SPORTS and Bears fans around the world.”