Bears Rookies Williams, Odunze Turn Heads With Big Connections: Watch

The Chicago Bears didn’t find the end zone in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, but rookie QB Caleb Williams found fellow rookie and WR Rome Odunze for a couple of big gains that stirred excitement about what is to come.

Williams (the No. 1 overall pick) hit Odunze (the No. 9 overall pick) on two separate deep strikes in the first half. The first completion came down the left side of the field early in the second quarter and resulted in a 47-yard gain.

“#Bears QB Caleb Williams with the deep pass to Rome Odunze,” the Chicago Bears Updates X account captioned a video of the play.

The rookie duo got back to work on the next drive with a first-down shot also down the left side of the field, this time for 27 yards. After the completion, members of the national media and Bears-specific media immediately began reacting on social.

“Caleb and Rome are starting to heat up,” Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron wrote.

“The Williams to Odunze connection is heating up down field,” Aaron Leming of 247 Sports and SB Nation chimed in.

“[Seventy-four] yards and counting for Rome Odunze,” Mike Clay of ESPN posted to his X account.

Odunze finished the half with two grabs for the aforementioned 74 yards.

While Williams had yet to throw a TD through 10 quarters of NFL play, and threw a killer of an interception during one of the offense’s better drives of the first half, he clearly found his confidence in the dome in Indy and had already thrown for the most passing yards of his young career with two quarters remaining in the game.

The author will update this post.