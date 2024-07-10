New Info Emerges on When Caleb Williams & Rome Odunze Will Sign Rookie Contracts

With several rookies around the NFL putting pen to paper and inking their rookie contracts, some fans and analysts are wondering when Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are going to do the same.

The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, Williams and Odunze, the No. 9 selection, have yet to officially sign with the Chicago Bears, but if the latest update is to be believed, both should sign soon. In a July 6 article for Windy City Gridiron, former Bears scout Greg Gabriel laid out how he believes the process is going to go.

Noting Williams doesn’t have an agent, but has been rumored to have hired an agent certified by the league to advise him in contract negotiations, Gabriel strongly suggested both Williams and Odunze’s contracts would be signed by the time training camp rolls around on July 16, when the team’s rookies report.

“I don’t feel there is anything to worry about,” Gabriel wrote. “The deals will get done and will likely be completed within the next eight days. Both players have shown that they want to be part of the Bears organization, and both know their importance to the organization.”

Is There Cause to Be Concerned Caleb Williams & Rome Odunze Haven’t Signed Their Rookie Contracts?

There’s little cause for concern about the Bears’ exciting rookie duo not signing yet. If the holdout for both continues into training camp, however, it may be time to start worrying. Gabriel also revealed interesting info about Williams’ camp, including the agent said to be advising the rookie QB.

“That person is reportedly Tony Agnone from EAS Football in Maryland,” Gabriel wrote. “It has never been officially announced that Agnone is an advisor, but several in the agent community believe that to be the case. … Agnone, who has been in the business for well over 40 years, has the reputation of being a very fair agent who does excellent deals. His biggest client was Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.”

For his part, Odunze is represented by Excel Sports Management, who also represent New England Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye.

Maye signed his contract back in May, and Excel generally moves quickly, so there’s no reason to believe both Williams and Odunze won’t ink their deals soon.

NFL Insider Mike Florio Breaks Down 3 Potential Snags in Rookie Contracts

Bears rookies report to training camp on July 16, and Caleb Williams hasn't signed his rookie contract yet. @NicholasMoreano explains why he isn't worried. pic.twitter.com/Gnk3TVnRT5 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 9, 2024

In a June 9 appearance on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show, NFL insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk broke down the three primary points of contention rookies may grapple with when signing their contracts:

There’s three categories for a potential dispute: One, when do I get my signing bonus money? Do I get it all now or are you trying to defer it later this year into next year, whatever? Two, what does it take to void my ongoing guarantees? … What is it that I could do that potentially allows you to say: ‘We’re wiping out your guarantees and we’re cutting you because you’re one of the first-round picks that doesn’t work out.’ Because we know that roughly half of them don’t. And finally, if the full guarantees are in place and we cut you, can you double dip? Do you get offsets attached to whatever you would make if you go to another team? Those are the three. That’s it. There’s really nothing else that you can haggle about.

Williams has been solely focused on football since arriving in the Windy City in April, and considering he can’t play in the preseason unless his contract is signed, there’s no reason to believe he won’t sign it, and soon.