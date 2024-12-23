Bears QB Caleb Williams Leans Into Soccer “GOAT” With Eye-Rolling Celebration

Caleb Williams’ rookie season has been…complicated to say the least.

A far from poor statistical first season – throwing for 3,271 yards, 19 touchdowns and only 5 picks for a very acceptable passer rating of 89.3 – has been marred by (unsurprising to many) organizational chaos.

Both former head coach, Matt Eberflus, and new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, were fired mid-season, and a series of locker room noise and front-office politics have cast a long shadow over what was once a promising season for the Chicago Bears.

In the midst of a 9 game losing streak dating back to October, continued this past Sunday with a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, the future of the Bears very much up in the air.

So, the idea that there is much cause for celebration is certainly “left field” to say the least. Yet, Williams caused some commotion on Sunday afternoon when he celebrated his second touchdown pass of the day with the famous “Siu” celebration; the trademark move of soccer sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo – per ML Football.

COLD: #Bears QB Caleb Williams hit Cristiano Ronaldo’s “SIUUUUUUU” celly after throwing another touchdown pass. 🥶 Caleb has started to get his confidence back.

pic.twitter.com/7sih0TDbLH — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 22, 2024

Was Caleb Williams Right to Mimic Star’s Iconic Celebration?

The “Siu” is perhaps the best known sporting celebration in history across the globe, with perhaps only LeBron James’ “The Silencer” coming close.

But with all the issues hovering in and around Chicago, this year and in all the ones before, many will no doubt question if the celebration was perhaps out of place – particularly as it occurred during a humbling loss, whilst the Bears were still down by 13 points.

However, Williams is a known fan of the former Real Madrid star, as reported all the way back at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ofcourse the #1 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft “Caleb Williams” Is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CjH3aYBSav — ..🥷 (@DEMONNALDO) May 6, 2024

So, perhaps with little regard to exactly what was happening around him, the #1 overall pick simply wanted to pay homage to his GOAT.

Where Does The Bears Offense Go From Here?

A season that is now essentially lost may have Chicago fans praying for losses rather than wins, as the 2025 draft order starts to come into play.

Although the Bears have just 4 wins this season, due to the inordinate amount of teams in the sub-5 win column this season, Chicago is set to pick at just #9.

Long term, however, much of the Windy City brass will be looking at playing strong offensive football before the long break heading into the offseason as they attempt to maximize their returns on their prized pick, and – they hope – quarterback of the future.

Necessitated improvements on the offensive line and most critically – in the coaching booth – will headline conversations that will no doubt have already started amongst front office personnel. But one thing is abundantly clear – if the culture surrounding the organization does not radically shift, the Bears could remain in football purgatory for a long time.