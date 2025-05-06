Bears QB Caleb Williams Send 5-Word Social Media Plea to NFL

It seems that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams enjoyed his time across the pond last season. After leading the Bears in their international clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, the second-year star is already making it known he’s eager for another shot at the global stage.

With the NFL schedule set to release in eight days, Williams took to social media to express his plea.

“Hopefully we outside US again! @nfl,” Williams posted on May 8th.

Two Potential Venues for the Bears Overseas

The NFL’s Global Markets Program awards teams international marketing rights aimed at expanding their reach and fanbase beyond the United States. The Bears currently have rights in two countries: the United Kingdom and Spain. Having played in the U.K. last season, signs now point toward Spain as a potential destination, a move that would mark the first NFL game ever held in that country.

Williams’ interest in another overseas appearance is no mystery. In last year’s game against Jacksonville, he dazzeled, completing 23 of 29 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, his highest single-game TD total. According to Next Gen Stats, he posted a dropback success rate of 58.8% and a completion percentage 12.5% above expectation. He also became just the fourth rookie QB in NFL history to record four-plus passing touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards in a single game.

Potential Opponents

The NFL could do something crazy and make the Bears play against their new archnemesis, the Washington Commanders, overseas. In fact, the NFL released its top 10 games for next season, ranking the Bears’ game against the Commanders as the sixth-best matchup for next season.

“Last year’s iteration wasn’t a pretty game, but it had the most memorable outcome with Jayden Daniels’ ridiculous Hail Mary. It was a touchstone tilt for both squads. The Bears spiraled into the depths, losing 10 straight, firing their coach, and starting over again. The win helped catapult Washington to the postseason and eventually the NFC Championship Game. I’m anticipating a better bout in 2025. The Commanders added Deebo Samuel to the mix and upgraded the offensive line, including trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Bears hired the best play-caller in Ben Johnson, fortified the offensive line and added additional playmakers in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. Caleb Williams v. Jayden Daniels 2.0 should be much more than a Hail Mary highlight,” NFL senior news writer Kevin Patra wrote.

Another interesting matchup would be against another NFC East foe, the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles. If the Bears are confident in their 360-overhaul this offseason, facing Philly on neutral ground could offer a compelling test of just how far they’ve come.

Wherever the Bears end up landing on the international stage, one thing is certain: Williams is built for the spotlight. With the schedule release just days away, fans won’t have to wait long to see if Williams gets his wish and whether Chicago’s new chapter will break new ground.