Bears Make Final Call on Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent Ahead of Packers Game

The Chicago Bears teased the fans with a chance of Caleb Williams‘ return in against the Green Bay Packers by allowing the QB to practice on Friday in an official capacity for the first time since his hamstring injury in Week 2. On Saturday, the team made a final call.

Tom Pelissero reported that the Bears will roll with Tyson Bagent at Lambeau Field tomorrow.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams has resumed throwing, but he’s still working his way back to running full speed as he inches closer to returning from his hamstring injury,” Pelissero reported. “Tyson Bagent starts Sunday at Green Bay.”

Caleb Williams Has Real Chance to Return Against Falcons in Week 6

While Bagent will start against the Packers, Williams’ return to the practice field on Friday bodes well for his ability to start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Some NFL analysts speculated that perhaps the Bears might hold Williams out against Atlanta and the following Thursday Night Football showcase against the New England Patriots, who Chicago will host on short week.

The thinking behind that notion is that the Bears are playing so well without Williams that they can allow him to rest fully and heal completely, then reinsert him into the starting lineup during the 10-day break between the Patriots’ Game in Week 7 and the Seattle Seahawks matchup in Week 8.

Now, however, it appears as though Williams has a real shot to get back into the QB1 role before the team travels to Atlanta to take on the surging Falcons who lead the league in pressure rate this season and have the No. 1 offense in the NFL over the past two weeks.