Bears QB Caleb Williams Gets Blunt Message From Micah Parsons

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has received some ominous words about his selection to the NFL Top 100 from rival edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Williams officially made his debut at No. 51 overall on the player-voted rankings for the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 on Friday, July 25, drawing quick praise from Bears fans.

Several veteran players also commended Williams in the NFL’s announcement video, including former teammates Keenan Allen and Kevin Byard III as well as Parsons.

“I can’t lie. The celly and everything is super great,” Parsons said with a smile about Williams’ iconic shoulder-rub “Ice Man” celebration. “Like, I won’t even lie to you.”

But while Parsons was featured in Williams’ Top 100 video, the only other comment he made about the Bears’ rising star quarterback was to issue him a kind of threat about his and the Packers‘ plans to avenge their playoff defeat to him in the 2025 playoffs.

“Yeah, we’re gonna have to correct some of them things this year,” Parsons said at the end of the video. “Because, uh, where there’s ice, there’s also fire — and I’m the fire.”

Will Micah Parsons Be Ready Before Bears-Packers?

Parsons seems to have revenge on the mind when it comes to Williams and the Bears, but it is unclear right now if he will be healthy for their first rivalry matchup in 2026.

Parsons is currently about seven months removed from the reconstructive ACL surgery that he underwent on his left knee on December 29 and is widely anticipated to begin the 2026 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which would require him to miss at least the first four games of the regular season for the Packers.

While Parsons could potentially come off the PUP list in time to play for the Packers in their Week 5 matchup with the Bears, it is more likely that Parsons and the team hold him out longer to ensure that the All-Pro pass rusher does not experience a setback.

In that case, Parsons will likely only get one crack at Williams during the 2026 regular season when his Packers face the Bears in Chicago at Soldier Field on Christmas Day.

Ex-Bears WR Keenan Allen Glows About Caleb Williams

The rivalry connection made Parsons’ comments stand out in Williams’ Top 100 video, but he was not the only one with interesting things to say about the Bears quarterback.

“C-Will, the Ice Man,” Allen said. “One of the best quarterbacks that I’ve played with, just talent-wise. Being able to do anything, throw any pass, on platform, off platform.”

That’s not soft praise coming from Allen, who has spent the majority of his 13-year NFL career catching passes from eight-time Pro Bowler Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert.

Allen had one of the least productive seasons of his career with Williams and the Bears in 2024, catching just 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns over his 15 games. He seems not to have held rookie growing pains — or the disaster that was their offense before Ben Johnson — against Williams, though, based on his effusive praise of him.

New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler, also glowed about Williams’ talent, saying you could “see why he was the No. 1 overall pick” in the draft.

“He has a unique level of poise,” Davis said. “He does not routed in the moment, and that’s very important for a quarterback.”