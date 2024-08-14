Bears Pushed to Call Former Jets $27 Million Starting OL ‘Now’

The center position has been a question mark for the Chicago Bears throughout the offseason and into the preseason, largely due to the team adding two players to compete for the job.

The Bears traded for versatile lineman Ryan Bates on March 4, while also adding veteran center Coleman Shelton in free agency. The two began training camp in competition with each other, but an injury to right guard Nate Davis forced Bates, who has played 843 career snaps at RG, to slide over while Shelton took over snapping duties.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report listed one player each NFL team should add “now,” and for the Bears, he selected former New York Jets offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

“The Bears lack starting experience at center so McGovern’s 91 career starts could be a welcomed addition, especially with a young quarterback,” Holder wrote on August 12, adding: “It would be worth it to kick the tires on him in training camp.”

Should Chicago Bears Try to Sign Veteran OL Connor McGovern?

McGovern, 31, entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos in 2017. He spent three seasons with the Broncos, playing in 47 games while starting 36.

McGovern signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Jets in April of 2020, and he spent four seasons with the Gang Green, starting 55 games. A knee injury suffered in the Jets’ Week 8 win over the New York Giants ended his 2023 campaign, but he had been a solid performer, particularly as a run blocker, up until that point.

Primarily a center, McGovern has taken over 4,900 snaps at the position over his career, but he has also played 969 at right guard, according to Pro Football Focus. During his last full season at center in 2022, he played 712 pass block snaps and allowed 15 hurries, 5.0 sacks and four quarterback hits.

Prior to his injury-plagued 2023 season, McGovern had proven to be extremely durable, never missing more than two games in any of his seven seasons.

He’d surely be affordable if he’s healthy. After inking his $27 million deal, he signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2023 for $1.9 million, so likely he’d command less than that.

Bears Need Continuity on the Offensive Line With Regular Season Approaching

Signing a player off the street won’t help with Chicago’s offensive line achieve continuity, which is something the unit has yet to achieve amongst all the injuries throughout camp. It’ll bolster depth, though.

“It’s super important,” Bears offensive lineman Braxton Jones said on August 13 when asked about continuity on the O-line. “Obviously some of the best lines in football have played, you know, five, six years all together in the same system and that’s kind of why they’re the best.”

“It matters, but you still got to go in and operate when something does happen,” Jones continued. “There’s so many injuries in this league, and I think being able to adjust is obviously a big thing too. But like I said, the continuity and running with the same guys for the whole camp or two, three years really does matter.”

The Bears bringing another center in now — unless it’s a marquee name — could almost be counterproductive. They’re better off rolling with Bates and/or Shelton, who have both been familiarizing themselves with the offense for the past several months.