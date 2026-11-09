Bears Have a $20 Million Chiefs Defender Worth Calling About

The Chicago Bears have already made one major move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but general manager Ryan Poles may have another opportunity to improve his struggling secondary.

One interesting name worth considering is Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton, who signed a two year, $20 million contract in 2025 and has since fallen into a rotational role.

Kristian Fulton Could Be Available for the Right Price

ESPN’s Dan Graziano identified Kristian Fulton as the Chiefs player most likely to be moved before Tuesday’s deadline.

“He’s in the final year of his contract and making almost $10 million this season,” Graziano wrote. “The Chiefs could free up some money with a move like this to bring in help for their lackluster offense.”

And while Fulton hasn’t been a full time starter in Kansas City, his limited opportunities haven’t exactly been disappointing…

According to Pro Football Focus, Fulton has earned a 65.5 overall grade this season, ranking 37th among 102 qualified cornerbacks – opposing quarterbacks have completed just five passes when targeting Fulton, producing a 21.3 passer rating against him.

Now, those numbers come from a relatively small sample of 136 defensive snaps, so it’s difficult to know how well Fulton would hold up with a larger workload with the Chicago Bears.

Still, for a Chiefs team that could use additional help at wide receiver and along the offensive line, acquiring another draft pick while moving an expensive veteran could make sense.

A sixth round selection would be an interesting starting point for negotiations, although Kansas City hasn’t publicly established an asking price.

Bears Have a Bigger Problem at Cornerback Than Expected

The Chicago Bears entered the 2026 season expecting Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson to help anchor their secondary. Instead, both veterans have struggled.

According to PFF, Johnson has earned a 38.1 grade, ranking 101st among cornerbacks, while Stevenson sits 89th with a 48.4 grade.

Those numbers are particularly concerning for Johnson, a two time Pro Bowler who was supposed to be one of Chicago’s most dependable defensive players.

And although rookie Malik Muhammad has also received opportunities on the outside, the Bears still haven’t found much consistency at the position.

Chicago has already surrendered significant draft capital to acquire Jeffery Simmons, sending Tennessee two future first round picks and a fourth round selection while receiving a fifth rounder back.

Spending another premium pick on a short term cornerback solution might be difficult to justify, especially with the Bears potentially looking for additional pass-rushing help. That’s what makes Fulton interesting.

If Kansas City is willing to accept a sixth round pick, Chicago could add an experienced outside cornerback while preserving a more valuable selection for another move.

There are some complications, of course. Kristian Fulton is playing on an expiring contract, and the Chiefs’ injuries at cornerback could make them reluctant to sacrifice additional depth. Chicago would also need to account for his remaining salary.

But given the Bears’ struggles in coverage, Ryan Poles should at least make the call.

The team has already shown it’s willing to be aggressive with the Simmons trade. If Chicago wants to make another move before Tuesday, Fulton could be one of the more affordable ways to address a position that continues to give the defense problems.